|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|CHFJPY
|-5
|GBPUSD
|-7
|CADJPY
|-3
|USDJPY
|-4
|CADCHF
|-4
|GBPJPY
|-2
|GBPAUD
|-1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|CHFJPY
|-484
|GBPUSD
|-378
|CADJPY
|-213
|USDJPY
|-151
|CADCHF
|-149
|GBPJPY
|-293
|GBPAUD
|-191
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live17" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.16 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.20 × 5
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.36 × 22
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.48 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.65 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.71 × 140
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.86 × 359
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|1.00 × 98
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.22 × 9
RoboForex-ECN
|1.43 × 222
LiteForex-ECN.com
|1.45 × 20
Pepperstone-Edge07
|5.67 × 3
RSGFinance-Live
|6.84 × 80
GrandCapital-Server
|24.00 × 4
Hello everyone! I’ve been studying the forex market for over 7 years. Here, I’ll share the real performance of my EA. My trading style avoids high-risk methods like martingale, grid, or hedging. Each trade risks a fixed 1% of the account, with a reward-to-risk ratio of 1:3, ensuring consistent and controlled growth.
Systematic, rule-based trading with strict risk management.
No martingale, no grid, no hedging.
Each trade risks a fixed 1% with a 1:3 reward-to-risk ratio. FIFO applied.
Focus on consistency, clean entries, and controlled drawdown.
Strategies are fully automated and tested across multiple years of data.
