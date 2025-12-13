SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / ProFXTrader113
Lim Kah Keing

ProFXTrader113

Lim Kah Keing
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -9%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
9
Bénéfice trades:
0 (0.00%)
Perte trades:
9 (100.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-4.92 USD
Bénéfice brut:
0.00 USD
Perte brute:
-26.01 USD (1 859 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
0.00 USD (0)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-2.64
Activité de trading:
97.41%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.15%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-1.00
Longs trades:
4 (44.44%)
Courts trades:
5 (55.56%)
Facteur de profit:
0.00
Rendement attendu:
-2.89 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.89 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-26.01 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-26.01 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
-8.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
26.01 USD
Maximal:
26.01 USD (8.67%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
8.67% (26.01 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.30% (6.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
CHFJPY 2
GBPUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
CADCHF 1
GBPJPY 1
GBPAUD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
CHFJPY -5
GBPUSD -7
CADJPY -3
USDJPY -4
CADCHF -4
GBPJPY -2
GBPAUD -1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
CHFJPY -484
GBPUSD -378
CADJPY -213
USDJPY -151
CADCHF -149
GBPJPY -293
GBPAUD -191
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.00 USD
Pire transaction: -5 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 0
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +0.00 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -26.01 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live17" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.16 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.20 × 5
ICMarkets-Live14
0.36 × 22
ICMarkets-Live03
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.48 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.65 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.71 × 140
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.86 × 359
PlaceATrade-Real-4
1.00 × 98
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.22 × 9
RoboForex-ECN
1.43 × 222
LiteForex-ECN.com
1.45 × 20
Pepperstone-Edge07
5.67 × 3
RSGFinance-Live
6.84 × 80
GrandCapital-Server
24.00 × 4
Hello everyone! I’ve been studying the forex market for over 7 years. Here, I’ll share the real performance of my EA. My trading style avoids high-risk methods like martingale, grid, or hedging. Each trade risks a fixed 1% of the account, with a reward-to-risk ratio of 1:3, ensuring consistent and controlled growth.

Systematic, rule-based trading with strict risk management.
No martingale, no grid, no hedging.
Each trade risks a fixed 1% with a 1:3 reward-to-risk ratio. FIFO applied.
Focus on consistency, clean entries, and controlled drawdown.
Strategies are fully automated and tested across multiple years of data.

https://t.me/ProFXTrader113


Aucun avis
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 16:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 16:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 15:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 15:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.13 07:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.13 07:47
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.13 07:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.13 07:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.13 07:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
