Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|CHFJPY
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|GBPAUD
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|CHFJPY
|-5
|GBPUSD
|-7
|CADJPY
|-3
|USDJPY
|-4
|CADCHF
|-4
|GBPJPY
|-2
|GBPAUD
|-1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|CHFJPY
|-484
|GBPUSD
|-378
|CADJPY
|-213
|USDJPY
|-151
|CADCHF
|-149
|GBPJPY
|-293
|GBPAUD
|-191
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live17" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
FBS-Real-5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.16 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.36 × 22
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.48 × 33
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.65 × 71
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.71 × 140
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.86 × 359
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|1.00 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.22 × 9
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.43 × 222
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|1.45 × 20
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|5.67 × 3
|
RSGFinance-Live
|6.84 × 80
|
GrandCapital-Server
|24.00 × 4
Hello everyone! I’ve been studying the forex market for over 7 years. Here, I’ll share the real performance of my EA. My trading style avoids high-risk methods like martingale, grid, or hedging. Each trade risks a fixed 1% of the account, with a reward-to-risk ratio of 1:3, ensuring consistent and controlled growth.
Systematic, rule-based trading with strict risk management.
No martingale, no grid, no hedging.
Each trade risks a fixed 1% with a 1:3 reward-to-risk ratio. FIFO applied.
Focus on consistency, clean entries, and controlled drawdown.
Strategies are fully automated and tested across multiple years of data.
