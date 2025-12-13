SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / ProFXTrader113
Lim Kah Keing

ProFXTrader113

Lim Kah Keing
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -9%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
9
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
9 (100.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.00 USD
En kötü işlem:
-4.92 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.00 USD
Brüt zarar:
-26.01 USD (1 859 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe oranı:
-2.64
Alım-satım etkinliği:
97.41%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
8.15%
En son işlem:
3 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
4 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-1.00
Alış işlemleri:
4 (44.44%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 (55.56%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.00
Beklenen getiri:
-2.89 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-2.89 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-26.01 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-26.01 USD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
-8.67%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
26.01 USD
Maksimum:
26.01 USD (8.67%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
8.67% (26.01 USD)
Varlığa göre:
2.30% (6.84 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
CHFJPY 2
GBPUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
CADCHF 1
GBPJPY 1
GBPAUD 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
CHFJPY -5
GBPUSD -7
CADJPY -3
USDJPY -4
CADCHF -4
GBPJPY -2
GBPAUD -1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
CHFJPY -484
GBPUSD -378
CADJPY -213
USDJPY -151
CADCHF -149
GBPJPY -293
GBPAUD -191
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.00 USD
En kötü işlem: -5 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 0
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -26.01 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live17" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.16 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.20 × 5
ICMarkets-Live14
0.36 × 22
ICMarkets-Live03
0.40 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.48 × 33
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.65 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.71 × 140
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.86 × 359
PlaceATrade-Real-4
1.00 × 98
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.22 × 9
RoboForex-ECN
1.43 × 222
LiteForex-ECN.com
1.45 × 20
Pepperstone-Edge07
5.67 × 3
RSGFinance-Live
6.84 × 80
GrandCapital-Server
24.00 × 4
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Hello everyone! I’ve been studying the forex market for over 7 years. Here, I’ll share the real performance of my EA. My trading style avoids high-risk methods like martingale, grid, or hedging. Each trade risks a fixed 1% of the account, with a reward-to-risk ratio of 1:3, ensuring consistent and controlled growth.

Systematic, rule-based trading with strict risk management.
No martingale, no grid, no hedging.
Each trade risks a fixed 1% with a 1:3 reward-to-risk ratio. FIFO applied.
Focus on consistency, clean entries, and controlled drawdown.
Strategies are fully automated and tested across multiple years of data.

https://t.me/ProFXTrader113


İnceleme yok
2025.12.16 15:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 17:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 16:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 16:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 15:03
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 15:03
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.15 14:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.13 07:47
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.13 07:47
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.13 07:47
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.13 07:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.13 07:47
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
ProFXTrader113
Ayda 30 USD
-9%
0
0
USD
274
USD
1
100%
9
0%
97%
0.00
-2.89
USD
9%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.