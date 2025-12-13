Hello everyone! I’ve been studying the forex market for over 7 years. Here, I’ll share the real performance of my EA. My trading style avoids high-risk methods like martingale, grid, or hedging. Each trade risks a fixed 1% of the account, with a reward-to-risk ratio of 1:3, ensuring consistent and controlled growth.

Systematic, rule-based trading with strict risk management.

No martingale, no grid, no hedging.

Each trade risks a fixed 1% with a 1:3 reward-to-risk ratio. FIFO applied.

Focus on consistency, clean entries, and controlled drawdown.

Strategies are fully automated and tested across multiple years of data.

