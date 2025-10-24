SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / AsrorDD
Aberor Hairudin

AsrorDD

Aberor Hairudin
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
33 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 137%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
761
Profit Trade:
295 (38.76%)
Loss Trade:
466 (61.24%)
Best Trade:
1 124.10 USD
Worst Trade:
-186.11 USD
Profitto lordo:
36 857.12 USD (939 232 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-31 445.59 USD (812 098 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (1 364.63 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 607.57 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
14.23%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.43%
Ultimo trade:
26 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
26
Tempo di attesa medio:
20 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.88
Long Trade:
488 (64.13%)
Short Trade:
273 (35.87%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.17
Profitto previsto:
7.11 USD
Profitto medio:
124.94 USD
Perdita media:
-67.48 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
25 (-1 762.93 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 762.93 USD (25)
Crescita mensile:
103.93%
Previsione annuale:
1 261.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 627.07 USD
Massimale:
6 161.90 USD (64.63%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
49.07% (6 161.90 USD)
Per equità:
0.63% (36.90 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 720
USDJPY 16
EURJPY 10
GBPJPY 8
CHFJPY 5
NQ100.R 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 6K
USDJPY -8
EURJPY -253
GBPJPY -186
CHFJPY -38
NQ100.R -120
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 157K
USDJPY 456
EURJPY -6.6K
GBPJPY -5K
CHFJPY -900
NQ100.R -18K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 124.10 USD
Worst Trade: -186 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 25
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 364.63 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 762.93 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
NAS-Real
0.00 × 10
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 12
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
268 più
INTRADAY XAUUSD

RR : 1 : 3 / 1 : 2

PROBABILIY : 38%

HOLDING : 1-2 DAY

MAX.CONSECUTIVE LOSES : 10 x

MAX.CONSECUTIVE WIN : 5 x

MAX PIPS LOSES : 100 - 200 PIPS

MAX PIPS WIN : 300 - 400 PIPS

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.24 02:51
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.62% of days out of 229 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 02:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
AsrorDD
30USD al mese
137%
0
0
USD
5.8K
USD
33
0%
761
38%
14%
1.17
7.11
USD
49%
1:200
