- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
761
Profit Trade:
295 (38.76%)
Loss Trade:
466 (61.24%)
Best Trade:
1 124.10 USD
Worst Trade:
-186.11 USD
Profitto lordo:
36 857.12 USD (939 232 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-31 445.59 USD (812 098 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (1 364.63 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 607.57 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
14.23%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.43%
Ultimo trade:
26 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
26
Tempo di attesa medio:
20 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.88
Long Trade:
488 (64.13%)
Short Trade:
273 (35.87%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.17
Profitto previsto:
7.11 USD
Profitto medio:
124.94 USD
Perdita media:
-67.48 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
25 (-1 762.93 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 762.93 USD (25)
Crescita mensile:
103.93%
Previsione annuale:
1 261.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 627.07 USD
Massimale:
6 161.90 USD (64.63%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
49.07% (6 161.90 USD)
Per equità:
0.63% (36.90 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|720
|USDJPY
|16
|EURJPY
|10
|GBPJPY
|8
|CHFJPY
|5
|NQ100.R
|2
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|6K
|USDJPY
|-8
|EURJPY
|-253
|GBPJPY
|-186
|CHFJPY
|-38
|NQ100.R
|-120
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|157K
|USDJPY
|456
|EURJPY
|-6.6K
|GBPJPY
|-5K
|CHFJPY
|-900
|NQ100.R
|-18K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 124.10 USD
Worst Trade: -186 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 25
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 364.63 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 762.93 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "MaxrichGroup-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
NAS-Real
|0.00 × 10
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TallinexOu-PRO Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 12
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
INTRADAY XAUUSD
RR : 1 : 3 / 1 : 2
PROBABILIY : 38%
HOLDING : 1-2 DAY
MAX.CONSECUTIVE LOSES : 10 x
MAX.CONSECUTIVE WIN : 5 x
MAX PIPS LOSES : 100 - 200 PIPS
MAX PIPS WIN : 300 - 400 PIPS
