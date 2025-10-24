SignalsSections
Aberor Hairudin

AsrorDD

Aberor Hairudin
0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 90%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
886
Profit Trades:
329 (37.13%)
Loss Trades:
557 (62.87%)
Best trade:
1 124.10 USD
Worst trade:
-240.80 USD
Gross Profit:
42 664.58 USD (1 072 844 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39 358.28 USD (964 316 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (1 364.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 607.57 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
39.97%
Max deposit load:
2.22%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.54
Long Trades:
573 (64.67%)
Short Trades:
313 (35.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
3.73 USD
Average Profit:
129.68 USD
Average Loss:
-70.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-1 762.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 034.26 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
20.96%
Annual Forecast:
254.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 627.07 USD
Maximal:
6 161.90 USD (64.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.07% (6 161.90 USD)
By Equity:
5.27% (156.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 844
USDJPY 16
EURJPY 10
GBPJPY 8
CHFJPY 5
NQ100.R 3
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.9K
USDJPY -8
EURJPY -253
GBPJPY -186
CHFJPY -38
NQ100.R -141
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 142K
USDJPY 456
EURJPY -6.6K
GBPJPY -5K
CHFJPY -900
NQ100.R -21K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 124.10 USD
Worst trade: -241 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 364.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 762.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TallinexOu-PRO Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 12
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
0.00 × 1
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
272 more...
INTRADAY XAUUSD

RR : 1 : 3 / 1 : 2

PROBABILIY : 38%

HOLDING : 1-2 DAY

MAX.CONSECUTIVE LOSES : 10 x

MAX.CONSECUTIVE WIN : 5 x

MAX PIPS LOSES : 300 PIPS

MAX PIPS WIN : 500 PIPS


No reviews
2025.11.05 11:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 02:51
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.62% of days out of 229 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 02:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
