Trades:
886
Profit Trades:
329 (37.13%)
Loss Trades:
557 (62.87%)
Best trade:
1 124.10 USD
Worst trade:
-240.80 USD
Gross Profit:
42 664.58 USD (1 072 844 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39 358.28 USD (964 316 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (1 364.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 607.57 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
39.97%
Max deposit load:
2.22%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.54
Long Trades:
573 (64.67%)
Short Trades:
313 (35.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
3.73 USD
Average Profit:
129.68 USD
Average Loss:
-70.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-1 762.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 034.26 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
20.96%
Annual Forecast:
254.35%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 627.07 USD
Maximal:
6 161.90 USD (64.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.07% (6 161.90 USD)
By Equity:
5.27% (156.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|844
|USDJPY
|16
|EURJPY
|10
|GBPJPY
|8
|CHFJPY
|5
|NQ100.R
|3
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.9K
|USDJPY
|-8
|EURJPY
|-253
|GBPJPY
|-186
|CHFJPY
|-38
|NQ100.R
|-141
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|142K
|USDJPY
|456
|EURJPY
|-6.6K
|GBPJPY
|-5K
|CHFJPY
|-900
|NQ100.R
|-21K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
Best trade: +1 124.10 USD
Worst trade: -241 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 364.63 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 762.93 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TallinexOu-PRO Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 2
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 12
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
INTRADAY XAUUSD
RR : 1 : 3 / 1 : 2
PROBABILIY : 38%
HOLDING : 1-2 DAY
MAX.CONSECUTIVE LOSES : 10 x
MAX.CONSECUTIVE WIN : 5 x
MAX PIPS LOSES : 300 PIPS
MAX PIPS WIN : 500 PIPS
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
90%
0
0
USD
USD
3.8K
USD
USD
42
0%
886
37%
40%
1.08
3.73
USD
USD
49%
1:200