Amir Hossein Abdi

Bull Hunter

Amir Hossein Abdi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
61 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 62%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
5 915
Profit Trade:
3 979 (67.26%)
Loss Trade:
1 936 (32.73%)
Best Trade:
260.69 EUR
Worst Trade:
-480.05 EUR
Profitto lordo:
21 136.57 EUR (7 454 414 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-19 534.22 EUR (3 890 948 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
43 (31.65 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
421.69 EUR (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.21%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
42
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
1.23
Long Trade:
2 929 (49.52%)
Short Trade:
2 986 (50.48%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.08
Profitto previsto:
0.27 EUR
Profitto medio:
5.31 EUR
Perdita media:
-10.09 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
21 (-188.73 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-803.89 EUR (18)
Crescita mensile:
24.63%
Previsione annuale:
298.85%
Algo trading:
49%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
203.28 EUR
Massimale:
1 300.66 EUR (63.30%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
48.97% (1 234.46 EUR)
Per equità:
1.44% (41.84 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5302
BTCUSD 245
DE40 73
US30 64
USTEC 59
USDJPY 54
GBPUSD 54
GBPJPY 11
GBPAUD 10
EURUSD 9
EURCHF 3
ETHUSD 3
USDCAD 2
AUDCHF 2
AUDUSD 1
GBPNZD 1
USDCHF 1
XTIUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2.2K
BTCUSD 84
DE40 -199
US30 175
USTEC 247
USDJPY 263
GBPUSD -75
GBPJPY 2
GBPAUD -13
EURUSD -43
EURCHF -1
ETHUSD 0
USDCAD -3
AUDCHF 7
AUDUSD 1
GBPNZD -2
USDCHF -4
XTIUSD 3
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 113K
BTCUSD 501K
DE40 -98K
US30 210K
USTEC 148K
USDJPY 1.9K
GBPUSD 108
GBPJPY 515
GBPAUD -1.4K
EURUSD -725
EURCHF 0
ETHUSD 2.1K
USDCAD -319
AUDCHF 204
AUDUSD 124
GBPNZD -50
USDCHF -27
XTIUSD 6
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +260.69 EUR
Worst Trade: -480 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 18
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +31.65 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -188.73 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.29 × 14
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
itexsys-Platform
0.40 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.50 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
0.60 × 5
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 67
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.69 × 127
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.88 × 371
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.94 × 15416
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
2.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
84 più
Focused on Forex, Indices and Gold trading with a clean and disciplined approach.
The strategy aims for steady growth by identifying strong market trends and managing risk carefully.
No unnecessary complexity – just consistent trading with a focus on reliability and capital protection.

Designed for traders who want clarity, stability, and results.

⚠️ Disclaimer: This is not a financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and capital can be lost. Please only invest funds you can afford to risk. Trade at your own risk.  


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.01 01:55
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.94% of days out of 425 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Bull Hunter
30USD al mese
62%
0
0
USD
2.9K
EUR
61
49%
5 915
67%
100%
1.08
0.27
EUR
49%
1:500
Copia

