- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5302
|BTCUSD
|245
|DE40
|73
|US30
|64
|USTEC
|59
|USDJPY
|54
|GBPUSD
|54
|GBPJPY
|11
|GBPAUD
|10
|EURUSD
|9
|EURCHF
|3
|ETHUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|XTIUSD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|BTCUSD
|84
|DE40
|-199
|US30
|175
|USTEC
|247
|USDJPY
|263
|GBPUSD
|-75
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPAUD
|-13
|EURUSD
|-43
|EURCHF
|-1
|ETHUSD
|0
|USDCAD
|-3
|AUDCHF
|7
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPNZD
|-2
|USDCHF
|-4
|XTIUSD
|3
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|113K
|BTCUSD
|501K
|DE40
|-98K
|US30
|210K
|USTEC
|148K
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|GBPUSD
|108
|GBPJPY
|515
|GBPAUD
|-1.4K
|EURUSD
|-725
|EURCHF
|0
|ETHUSD
|2.1K
|USDCAD
|-319
|AUDCHF
|204
|AUDUSD
|124
|GBPNZD
|-50
|USDCHF
|-27
|XTIUSD
|6
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.29 × 14
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.40 × 10
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.50 × 12
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.60 × 5
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.33 × 67
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.69 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.88 × 371
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.94 × 15416
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
Focused on Forex, Indices and Gold trading with a clean and disciplined approach.
The strategy aims for steady growth by identifying strong market trends and managing risk carefully.
No unnecessary complexity – just consistent trading with a focus on reliability and capital protection.
Designed for traders who want clarity, stability, and results.
⚠️ Disclaimer: This is not a financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and capital can be lost. Please only invest funds you can afford to risk. Trade at your own risk.
