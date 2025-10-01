SignauxSections
Amir Hossein Abdi

Bull Hunter

Amir Hossein Abdi
0 avis
Fiabilité
61 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 62%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
5 915
Bénéfice trades:
3 979 (67.26%)
Perte trades:
1 936 (32.73%)
Meilleure transaction:
260.69 EUR
Pire transaction:
-480.05 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
21 136.57 EUR (7 454 414 pips)
Perte brute:
-19 534.22 EUR (3 890 948 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
43 (31.65 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
421.69 EUR (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.20%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
42
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
1.23
Longs trades:
2 929 (49.52%)
Courts trades:
2 986 (50.48%)
Facteur de profit:
1.08
Rendement attendu:
0.27 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
5.31 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-10.09 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
21 (-188.73 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-803.89 EUR (18)
Croissance mensuelle:
24.63%
Prévision annuelle:
298.85%
Algo trading:
49%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
203.28 EUR
Maximal:
1 300.66 EUR (63.30%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
48.97% (1 234.46 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
1.38% (40.00 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5302
BTCUSD 245
DE40 73
US30 64
USTEC 59
USDJPY 54
GBPUSD 54
GBPJPY 11
GBPAUD 10
EURUSD 9
EURCHF 3
ETHUSD 3
USDCAD 2
AUDCHF 2
AUDUSD 1
GBPNZD 1
USDCHF 1
XTIUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.2K
BTCUSD 84
DE40 -199
US30 175
USTEC 247
USDJPY 263
GBPUSD -75
GBPJPY 2
GBPAUD -13
EURUSD -43
EURCHF -1
ETHUSD 0
USDCAD -3
AUDCHF 7
AUDUSD 1
GBPNZD -2
USDCHF -4
XTIUSD 3
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 113K
BTCUSD 501K
DE40 -98K
US30 210K
USTEC 148K
USDJPY 1.9K
GBPUSD 108
GBPJPY 515
GBPAUD -1.4K
EURUSD -725
EURCHF 0
ETHUSD 2.1K
USDCAD -319
AUDCHF 204
AUDUSD 124
GBPNZD -50
USDCHF -27
XTIUSD 6
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +260.69 EUR
Pire transaction: -480 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 18
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +31.65 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -188.73 EUR

Focused on Forex, Indices and Gold trading with a clean and disciplined approach.
The strategy aims for steady growth by identifying strong market trends and managing risk carefully.
No unnecessary complexity – just consistent trading with a focus on reliability and capital protection.

Designed for traders who want clarity, stability, and results.

⚠️ Disclaimer: This is not a financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and capital can be lost. Please only invest funds you can afford to risk. Trade at your own risk.  


Aucun avis
2025.10.01 01:55
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.94% of days out of 425 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
