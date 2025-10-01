- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5302
|BTCUSD
|245
|DE40
|73
|US30
|64
|USTEC
|59
|USDJPY
|54
|GBPUSD
|54
|GBPJPY
|11
|GBPAUD
|10
|EURUSD
|9
|EURCHF
|3
|ETHUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|XTIUSD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|BTCUSD
|84
|DE40
|-199
|US30
|175
|USTEC
|247
|USDJPY
|263
|GBPUSD
|-75
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPAUD
|-13
|EURUSD
|-43
|EURCHF
|-1
|ETHUSD
|0
|USDCAD
|-3
|AUDCHF
|7
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPNZD
|-2
|USDCHF
|-4
|XTIUSD
|3
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|113K
|BTCUSD
|501K
|DE40
|-98K
|US30
|210K
|USTEC
|148K
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|GBPUSD
|108
|GBPJPY
|515
|GBPAUD
|-1.4K
|EURUSD
|-725
|EURCHF
|0
|ETHUSD
|2.1K
|USDCAD
|-319
|AUDCHF
|204
|AUDUSD
|124
|GBPNZD
|-50
|USDCHF
|-27
|XTIUSD
|6
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.29 × 14
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.40 × 10
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.50 × 12
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.60 × 5
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.33 × 67
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.69 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.88 × 371
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.94 × 15416
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
Focused on Forex, Indices and Gold trading with a clean and disciplined approach.
The strategy aims for steady growth by identifying strong market trends and managing risk carefully.
No unnecessary complexity – just consistent trading with a focus on reliability and capital protection.
Designed for traders who want clarity, stability, and results.
⚠️ Disclaimer: This is not a financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and capital can be lost. Please only invest funds you can afford to risk. Trade at your own risk.
