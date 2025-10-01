- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5302
|BTCUSD
|245
|DE40
|73
|US30
|64
|USTEC
|59
|USDJPY
|54
|GBPUSD
|54
|GBPJPY
|11
|GBPAUD
|10
|EURUSD
|9
|EURCHF
|3
|ETHUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|XTIUSD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.2K
|BTCUSD
|84
|DE40
|-199
|US30
|175
|USTEC
|247
|USDJPY
|263
|GBPUSD
|-75
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPAUD
|-13
|EURUSD
|-43
|EURCHF
|-1
|ETHUSD
|0
|USDCAD
|-3
|AUDCHF
|7
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPNZD
|-2
|USDCHF
|-4
|XTIUSD
|3
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|113K
|BTCUSD
|501K
|DE40
|-98K
|US30
|210K
|USTEC
|148K
|USDJPY
|1.9K
|GBPUSD
|108
|GBPJPY
|515
|GBPAUD
|-1.4K
|EURUSD
|-725
|EURCHF
|0
|ETHUSD
|2.1K
|USDCAD
|-319
|AUDCHF
|204
|AUDUSD
|124
|GBPNZD
|-50
|USDCHF
|-27
|XTIUSD
|6
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.29 × 14
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.40 × 10
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.50 × 12
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.60 × 5
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.33 × 67
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.69 × 127
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.88 × 371
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.94 × 15417
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
Focused on Forex, Indices and Gold trading with a clean and disciplined approach.
The strategy aims for steady growth by identifying strong market trends and managing risk carefully.
No unnecessary complexity – just consistent trading with a focus on reliability and capital protection.
Designed for traders who want clarity, stability, and results.
⚠️ Disclaimer: This is not a financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and capital can be lost. Please only invest funds you can afford to risk. Trade at your own risk.
USD
EUR
EUR