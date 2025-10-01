SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Bull Hunter
Amir Hossein Abdi

Bull Hunter

Amir Hossein Abdi
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
61 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 62%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
5 915
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 979 (67.26%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 936 (32.73%)
En iyi işlem:
260.69 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-480.05 EUR
Brüt kâr:
21 136.57 EUR (7 454 414 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-19 534.22 EUR (3 890 948 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
43 (31.65 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
421.69 EUR (7)
Sharpe oranı:
0.03
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.21%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
42
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.23
Alış işlemleri:
2 929 (49.52%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 986 (50.48%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.08
Beklenen getiri:
0.27 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
5.31 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-10.09 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
21 (-188.73 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-803.89 EUR (18)
Aylık büyüme:
24.63%
Yıllık tahmin:
298.85%
Algo alım-satım:
49%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
203.28 EUR
Maksimum:
1 300.66 EUR (63.30%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
48.97% (1 234.46 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
1.44% (41.84 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5302
BTCUSD 245
DE40 73
US30 64
USTEC 59
USDJPY 54
GBPUSD 54
GBPJPY 11
GBPAUD 10
EURUSD 9
EURCHF 3
ETHUSD 3
USDCAD 2
AUDCHF 2
AUDUSD 1
GBPNZD 1
USDCHF 1
XTIUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 2.2K
BTCUSD 84
DE40 -199
US30 175
USTEC 247
USDJPY 263
GBPUSD -75
GBPJPY 2
GBPAUD -13
EURUSD -43
EURCHF -1
ETHUSD 0
USDCAD -3
AUDCHF 7
AUDUSD 1
GBPNZD -2
USDCHF -4
XTIUSD 3
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 113K
BTCUSD 501K
DE40 -98K
US30 210K
USTEC 148K
USDJPY 1.9K
GBPUSD 108
GBPJPY 515
GBPAUD -1.4K
EURUSD -725
EURCHF 0
ETHUSD 2.1K
USDCAD -319
AUDCHF 204
AUDUSD 124
GBPNZD -50
USDCHF -27
XTIUSD 6
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +260.69 EUR
En kötü işlem: -480 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 7
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 18
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +31.65 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -188.73 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.29 × 14
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
itexsys-Platform
0.40 × 10
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.50 × 12
OxSecurities-Live
0.60 × 5
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 67
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.69 × 127
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.88 × 371
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.94 × 15417
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
2.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
84 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Focused on Forex, Indices and Gold trading with a clean and disciplined approach.
The strategy aims for steady growth by identifying strong market trends and managing risk carefully.
No unnecessary complexity – just consistent trading with a focus on reliability and capital protection.

Designed for traders who want clarity, stability, and results.

⚠️ Disclaimer: This is not a financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and capital can be lost. Please only invest funds you can afford to risk. Trade at your own risk.  


İnceleme yok
2025.10.01 01:55
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.94% of days out of 425 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Bull Hunter
Ayda 30 USD
62%
0
0
USD
2.9K
EUR
61
49%
5 915
67%
100%
1.08
0.27
EUR
49%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.