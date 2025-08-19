SegnaliSezioni
Hassan Sarfraz

Master Portfolio

Hassan Sarfraz
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
7 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 39 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
49
Profit Trade:
42 (85.71%)
Loss Trade:
7 (14.29%)
Best Trade:
7.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-13.59 USD
Profitto lordo:
79.57 USD (82 732 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-75.14 USD (10 954 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
21 (42.47 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
42.47 USD (21)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
2.46%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.80%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.10
Long Trade:
33 (67.35%)
Short Trade:
16 (32.65%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.06
Profitto previsto:
0.09 USD
Profitto medio:
1.89 USD
Perdita media:
-10.73 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-26.19 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-26.19 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-7.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
44.76 USD (12.89%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.89% (44.76 USD)
Per equità:
4.35% (14.12 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 20
XAUUSD 13
USTEC 8
BTCUSD 8
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY -17
XAUUSD 14
USTEC -8
BTCUSD 16
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY -258
XAUUSD 684
USTEC -4.1K
BTCUSD 75K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.12 USD
Worst Trade: -14 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 21
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +42.47 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -26.19 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.47 × 38
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.60 × 5
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.87 × 8684
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
65 più
Conservative set files trading BTCUSD, GOLD, USTEC, and USDJPY using Master EA.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.23 14:08
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 02:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.20 08:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.20 06:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.19 05:35
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.19 05:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.19 05:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

