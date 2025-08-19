- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
49
Profit Trade:
42 (85.71%)
Loss Trade:
7 (14.29%)
Best Trade:
7.12 USD
Worst Trade:
-13.59 USD
Profitto lordo:
79.57 USD (82 732 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-75.14 USD (10 954 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
21 (42.47 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
42.47 USD (21)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
2.46%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.80%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
10
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.10
Long Trade:
33 (67.35%)
Short Trade:
16 (32.65%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.06
Profitto previsto:
0.09 USD
Profitto medio:
1.89 USD
Perdita media:
-10.73 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-26.19 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-26.19 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-7.02%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
44.76 USD (12.89%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.89% (44.76 USD)
Per equità:
4.35% (14.12 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|20
|XAUUSD
|13
|USTEC
|8
|BTCUSD
|8
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|-17
|XAUUSD
|14
|USTEC
|-8
|BTCUSD
|16
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|-258
|XAUUSD
|684
|USTEC
|-4.1K
|BTCUSD
|75K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.12 USD
Worst Trade: -14 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 21
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +42.47 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -26.19 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.47 × 38
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.60 × 5
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.87 × 8684
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
Conservative set files trading BTCUSD, GOLD, USTEC, and USDJPY using Master EA.
