- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|60
|XAUUSD
|37
|BTCUSD
|21
|USTEC
|20
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|51
|XAUUSD
|24
|BTCUSD
|36
|USTEC
|12
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|725
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|BTCUSD
|124K
|USTEC
|4.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.60 × 5
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.67 × 9
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.19 × 8934
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.67 × 192
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.77 × 99
This signal is powered by SwiftCap Master EA, a multi-asset breakout system built for steady and controlled growth across major markets.
Product link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141855
---------------------
Set Files
The signal uses the official optimized set files developed for Gold, BTCUSD, USTEC, USDJPY: Recommended_Set_Files.zip
Risk Parameters
Each trade uses 4% risk based on the current account balance.
----------------------
Broker Requirements
It is recommended to use this signal with a high-quality broker that offers tight spreads and reliable execution.
Suggested broker: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=85950
-----------------------
Additional Notes
-
No martingale or grid is used.
-
All positions are protected with a fixed stop loss and managed with a dynamic trailing-stop system.
-
Trades are taken only when the EA detects clean breakout conditions across supported markets.
This signal is ideal for users who want consistent, automated trading based on a transparent and proven EA strategy.
