Hassan Sarfraz

SwiftCap Master EA Portfolio

Hassan Sarfraz
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 41%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
138
Profit Trades:
123 (89.13%)
Loss Trades:
15 (10.87%)
Best trade:
11.06 USD
Worst trade:
-15.53 USD
Gross Profit:
274.22 USD (189 450 pips)
Gross Loss:
-151.58 USD (59 613 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (71.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
71.45 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
2.46%
Max deposit load:
13.80%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
15 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.62
Long Trades:
90 (65.22%)
Short Trades:
48 (34.78%)
Profit Factor:
1.81
Expected Payoff:
0.89 USD
Average Profit:
2.23 USD
Average Loss:
-10.11 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-26.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.19 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
10.73%
Annual Forecast:
130.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
46.82 USD (13.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.48% (46.82 USD)
By Equity:
4.35% (14.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 60
XAUUSD 37
BTCUSD 21
USTEC 20
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 51
XAUUSD 24
BTCUSD 36
USTEC 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 725
XAUUSD 1.2K
BTCUSD 124K
USTEC 4.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.06 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +71.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OxSecurities-Live
0.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.60 × 5
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.67 × 9
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.19 × 8934
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.67 × 192
Exness-MT5Real7
2.77 × 99
68 more...
This signal is powered by SwiftCap Master EA, a multi-asset breakout system built for steady and controlled growth across major markets.

Product link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141855

---------------------

Set Files
The signal uses the official optimized set files developed for Gold, BTCUSD, USTEC, USDJPY: Recommended_Set_Files.zip

Risk Parameters
Each trade uses 4% risk based on the current account balance. 

----------------------

Broker Requirements
It is recommended to use this signal with a high-quality broker that offers tight spreads and reliable execution.
Suggested broker: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=85950

-----------------------

Additional Notes

  • No martingale or grid is used.

  • All positions are protected with a fixed stop loss and managed with a dynamic trailing-stop system.

  • Trades are taken only when the EA detects clean breakout conditions across supported markets.

This signal is ideal for users who want consistent, automated trading based on a transparent and proven EA strategy.


No reviews
2025.10.22 10:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.16 17:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.14 00:10
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.10 10:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.23 14:08
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 02:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.20 08:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.20 06:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.19 05:35
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.19 05:35
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.19 05:35
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
