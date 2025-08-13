SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Orion Adaptive
Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo

Orion Adaptive

Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo
1 recensione
Affidabilità
17 settimane
1 / 3K USD
Copia per 75 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 37%
FortunaMarkets-Server
1:300
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
465
Profit Trade:
415 (89.24%)
Loss Trade:
50 (10.75%)
Best Trade:
64.32 USD
Worst Trade:
-385.08 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 973.86 USD (360 325 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 284.79 USD (200 866 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (287.22 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
287.22 USD (31)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
89.96%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.79%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
24 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.33
Long Trade:
381 (81.94%)
Short Trade:
84 (18.06%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.74
Profitto previsto:
3.63 USD
Profitto medio:
9.58 USD
Perdita media:
-45.70 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-119.99 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-385.08 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
1.26%
Previsione annuale:
15.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.08 USD
Massimale:
390.31 USD (5.63%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.36% (390.24 USD)
Per equità:
24.26% (1 425.77 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.mishov 465
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.mishov 1.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.mishov 159K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +64.32 USD
Worst Trade: -385 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 31
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +287.22 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -119.99 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FortunaMarkets-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Orion Adaptive combines the precision of limit order execution with an intelligent adaptive algorithm that dynamically responds to shifting market conditions. While maintaining strict drawdown control below 10%, it actively seeks additional high-probability setups to optimize growth potential.

The system is designed for traders who appreciate controlled risk but want more active engagement with the markets. Compatible with virtually all brokers and trading environments, Orion Adaptive offers a dynamic balance between safety and opportunity.


Valutazione media:
KENSHIYOKOYAMA
86
KENSHIYOKOYAMA 2025.08.13 07:58 
 

A series of trades that cannot be imitated by amateurs. Without a doubt, a true professional trader!

2025.09.22 12:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 13:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 02:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.21 11:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Orion Adaptive
75USD al mese
37%
1
3K
USD
5.9K
USD
17
0%
465
89%
90%
1.73
3.63
USD
24%
1:300
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.