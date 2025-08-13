- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.mishov
|465
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD.mishov
|1.7K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD.mishov
|159K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FortunaMarkets-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Orion Adaptive combines the precision of limit order execution with an intelligent adaptive algorithm that dynamically responds to shifting market conditions. While maintaining strict drawdown control below 10%, it actively seeks additional high-probability setups to optimize growth potential.
The system is designed for traders who appreciate controlled risk but want more active engagement with the markets. Compatible with virtually all brokers and trading environments, Orion Adaptive offers a dynamic balance between safety and opportunity.
A series of trades that cannot be imitated by amateurs. Without a doubt, a true professional trader!