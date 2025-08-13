- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.mishov
|465
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD.mishov
|1.7K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD.mishov
|159K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FortunaMarkets-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Orion Adaptive combines the precision of limit order execution with an intelligent adaptive algorithm that dynamically responds to shifting market conditions. While maintaining strict drawdown control below 10%, it actively seeks additional high-probability setups to optimize growth potential.
The system is designed for traders who appreciate controlled risk but want more active engagement with the markets. Compatible with virtually all brokers and trading environments, Orion Adaptive offers a dynamic balance between safety and opportunity.
A series of trades that cannot be imitated by amateurs. Without a doubt, a true professional trader!