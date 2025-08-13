SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Orion Adaptive
Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo

Orion Adaptive

Kiarash Ghorbani Sarikhanbegloo
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
17 hafta
1 / 3K USD
Ayda 75 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 37%
FortunaMarkets-Server
1:300
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
465
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
415 (89.24%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
50 (10.75%)
En iyi işlem:
64.32 USD
En kötü işlem:
-385.08 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 973.86 USD (360 325 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 284.79 USD (200 866 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
31 (287.22 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
287.22 USD (31)
Sharpe oranı:
0.13
Alım-satım etkinliği:
89.96%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.79%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
20
Ort. tutma süresi:
24 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
4.33
Alış işlemleri:
381 (81.94%)
Satış işlemleri:
84 (18.06%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.74
Beklenen getiri:
3.63 USD
Ortalama kâr:
9.58 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-45.70 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-119.99 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-385.08 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
0.94%
Yıllık tahmin:
11.43%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.08 USD
Maksimum:
390.31 USD (5.63%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.36% (390.24 USD)
Varlığa göre:
24.26% (1 425.77 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD.mishov 465
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD.mishov 1.7K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD.mishov 159K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +64.32 USD
En kötü işlem: -385 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 31
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +287.22 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -119.99 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FortunaMarkets-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Orion Adaptive combines the precision of limit order execution with an intelligent adaptive algorithm that dynamically responds to shifting market conditions. While maintaining strict drawdown control below 10%, it actively seeks additional high-probability setups to optimize growth potential.

The system is designed for traders who appreciate controlled risk but want more active engagement with the markets. Compatible with virtually all brokers and trading environments, Orion Adaptive offers a dynamic balance between safety and opportunity.


Ortalama derecelendirme:
KENSHIYOKOYAMA
86
KENSHIYOKOYAMA 2025.08.13 07:58 
 

A series of trades that cannot be imitated by amateurs. Without a doubt, a true professional trader!

2025.09.22 12:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 13:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 02:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.21 11:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Orion Adaptive
Ayda 75 USD
37%
1
3K
USD
5.9K
USD
17
0%
465
89%
90%
1.73
3.63
USD
24%
1:300
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.