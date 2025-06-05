- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
179
Profit Trade:
90 (50.27%)
Loss Trade:
89 (49.72%)
Best Trade:
1 975.78 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 224.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
55 028.07 USD (83 577 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-53 697.70 USD (66 002 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (6 033.87 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
6 033.87 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
50.87%
Massimo carico di deposito:
97.27%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
0.11
Long Trade:
144 (80.45%)
Short Trade:
35 (19.55%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.02
Profitto previsto:
7.43 USD
Profitto medio:
611.42 USD
Perdita media:
-603.34 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-3 636.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6 690.96 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
-4.61%
Previsione annuale:
-55.92%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 885.71 USD
Massimale:
12 020.40 USD (10.91%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.86% (11 956.96 USD)
Per equità:
3.08% (3 324.47 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|38
|GBPJPY
|24
|NDX
|19
|AUDJPY
|18
|EURJPY
|18
|XAUUSD
|18
|CHFJPY
|10
|NZDJPY
|10
|WS30
|8
|CADJPY
|8
|SP500
|4
|USDCHF
|4
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|5.4K
|GBPJPY
|720
|NDX
|1.4K
|AUDJPY
|515
|EURJPY
|-2K
|XAUUSD
|234
|CHFJPY
|-1.4K
|NZDJPY
|-554
|WS30
|-1.7K
|CADJPY
|-3K
|SP500
|479
|USDCHF
|1.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|4.0K
|GBPJPY
|645
|NDX
|19K
|AUDJPY
|-992
|EURJPY
|-2.8K
|XAUUSD
|-2.2K
|CHFJPY
|-251
|NZDJPY
|-33
|WS30
|-566
|CADJPY
|-2.2K
|SP500
|1.5K
|USDCHF
|1.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 975.78 USD
Worst Trade: -1 224 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +6 033.87 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3 636.46 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 4
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 38
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.33 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.08 × 369
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.33 × 3
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.66 × 44
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.25 × 4
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|3.19 × 59
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|3.67 × 30
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.95 × 20
|
BCS5-Real
|4.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|4.58 × 19
|
TickmillUK-Live
|4.75 × 4
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.65 × 17
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|6.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.01 × 97
|
FBS-Real
|6.40 × 5
5 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Trend Alpha is the latest edition to DaneTrades EA portfolio. It follows the same principle of long term, steady growth over short term quick gains.
The strategy is simple at it's core. It follows a trend following breakout system based purely on price action. What set's it apart is the unique filters it has which are also price action based to pick high probability setups.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
999USD al mese
1%
0
0
USD
USD
101K
USD
USD
22
97%
179
50%
51%
1.02
7.43
USD
USD
11%
1:200