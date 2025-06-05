SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Trend Alpha
Levi Dane Benjamin

Trend Alpha

Levi Dane Benjamin
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
22 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 999 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
179
Profit Trade:
90 (50.27%)
Loss Trade:
89 (49.72%)
Best Trade:
1 975.78 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 224.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
55 028.07 USD (83 577 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-53 697.70 USD (66 002 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (6 033.87 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
6 033.87 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
50.87%
Massimo carico di deposito:
97.27%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
0.11
Long Trade:
144 (80.45%)
Short Trade:
35 (19.55%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.02
Profitto previsto:
7.43 USD
Profitto medio:
611.42 USD
Perdita media:
-603.34 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-3 636.46 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6 690.96 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
-4.61%
Previsione annuale:
-55.92%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 885.71 USD
Massimale:
12 020.40 USD (10.91%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.86% (11 956.96 USD)
Per equità:
3.08% (3 324.47 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 38
GBPJPY 24
NDX 19
AUDJPY 18
EURJPY 18
XAUUSD 18
CHFJPY 10
NZDJPY 10
WS30 8
CADJPY 8
SP500 4
USDCHF 4
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 5.4K
GBPJPY 720
NDX 1.4K
AUDJPY 515
EURJPY -2K
XAUUSD 234
CHFJPY -1.4K
NZDJPY -554
WS30 -1.7K
CADJPY -3K
SP500 479
USDCHF 1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 4.0K
GBPJPY 645
NDX 19K
AUDJPY -992
EURJPY -2.8K
XAUUSD -2.2K
CHFJPY -251
NZDJPY -33
WS30 -566
CADJPY -2.2K
SP500 1.5K
USDCHF 1.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 975.78 USD
Worst Trade: -1 224 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +6 033.87 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3 636.46 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 38
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.33 × 3
Darwinex-Live
1.08 × 369
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.33 × 3
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.66 × 44
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.25 × 4
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
3.19 × 59
VantageFXInternational-Live
3.67 × 30
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.95 × 20
BCS5-Real
4.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 2
4.58 × 19
TickmillUK-Live
4.75 × 4
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.65 × 17
GBEbrokers-LIVE
6.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.01 × 97
FBS-Real
6.40 × 5
5 più
Trend Alpha is the latest edition to DaneTrades EA portfolio. It follows the same principle of long term, steady growth over short term quick gains.

The strategy is simple at it's core. It follows a trend following breakout system based purely on price action. What set's it apart is the unique filters it has which are also price action based to pick high probability setups.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.18 08:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.68% of days out of 148 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 10:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 07:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.72% of days out of 138 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 04:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 18:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.29 15:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.28 17:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.79% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 11:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.30 12:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 15:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.03 23:05
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.05 14:14
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.05 14:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
