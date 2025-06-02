SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / CurrencyAI
Swathi Sanala Nagaraj

CurrencyAI

Swathi Sanala Nagaraj
0 recensioni
17 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -37%
FPMarketsSC-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
176
Profit Trade:
92 (52.27%)
Loss Trade:
84 (47.73%)
Best Trade:
10.26 USD
Worst Trade:
-16.72 USD
Profitto lordo:
171.39 USD (45 139 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-291.32 USD (49 760 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (9.57 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
15.70 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.15
Attività di trading:
73.53%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.05%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
20 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.98
Long Trade:
120 (68.18%)
Short Trade:
56 (31.82%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.59
Profitto previsto:
-0.68 USD
Profitto medio:
1.86 USD
Perdita media:
-3.47 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-14.90 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-27.28 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-6.42%
Previsione annuale:
-77.87%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
119.93 USD
Massimale:
122.59 USD (37.59%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
37.59% (122.59 USD)
Per equità:
9.60% (26.60 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BCHUSD 39
USDJPY.r 38
GBPUSD.r 29
EURUSD.r 25
XAUUSD.r 24
AUDUSD.r 20
TSLA.xnas 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BCHUSD 6
USDJPY.r -42
GBPUSD.r -25
EURUSD.r 11
XAUUSD.r -56
AUDUSD.r -10
TSLA.xnas -4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BCHUSD 8.5K
USDJPY.r -5.7K
GBPUSD.r -2.2K
EURUSD.r 1.2K
XAUUSD.r -5.5K
AUDUSD.r -887
TSLA.xnas 13
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +10.26 USD
Worst Trade: -17 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9.57 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -14.90 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FPMarketsSC-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

This Strategy Trades on Major Currencies  and Crypto cash. The Strategies uses proprietary AI built internally. This is a Intraday  System and Trades with Strict Target and Stop Loss. We have evaluated this trading system for more than 6 Months and the results are good. Please make sure you have proper Risk Management. For this Particular System we would want you to have $300 as minimum to start the strategy and copy the Lot Size as is or in the proportion of $300. This is very important for the system to work. Also please note as this is a Intraday system we would appreciate if you chose broker with minimum spread. This is completely automated system and we review the performance every week to see if we can optimize this further.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.12 19:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.07 13:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.26 21:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.19 20:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.06 14:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.06 13:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.03 18:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.03 18:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.03 17:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.03 17:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.02 05:43
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.02 05:43
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.02 05:43
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.02 05:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.02 05:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
CurrencyAI
50USD al mese
-37%
0
0
USD
204
USD
17
88%
176
52%
74%
0.58
-0.68
USD
38%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.