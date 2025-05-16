LQFlow is a fully automated trading system that unites multiple strategies in a single framework. Designed as an experimental approach, it adapts to different market conditions using grid-style execution, fixed profit targets, and selective scaling. Stop Loss is not always applied, making the system flexible but also riskier.

LQFlow is a complex, evolving framework for those seeking alternative trading edges.

