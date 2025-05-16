- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|47
|USDJPY
|36
|GBPUSD
|31
|USDCAD
|28
|EURUSD
|24
|NZDUSD
|15
|AUDUSD
|13
|USDCHF
|13
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDNZD
|20
|USDJPY
|26
|GBPUSD
|20
|USDCAD
|-3
|EURUSD
|17
|NZDUSD
|20
|AUDUSD
|-1
|USDCHF
|11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDNZD
|2.1K
|USDJPY
|2.4K
|GBPUSD
|2K
|USDCAD
|141
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|NZDUSD
|669
|AUDUSD
|250
|USDCHF
|782
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 9
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 7
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.14 × 14
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.17 × 6
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.26 × 188
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.40 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.43 × 7
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.43 × 588
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.48 × 147
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.50 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.52 × 119
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.55 × 111
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.55 × 65
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.58 × 253
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.60 × 173
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.61 × 57
|
Monex-Server2
|0.63 × 49
LQFlow is a fully automated trading system that unites multiple strategies in a single framework. Designed as an experimental approach, it adapts to different market conditions using grid-style execution, fixed profit targets, and selective scaling. Stop Loss is not always applied, making the system flexible but also riskier.
LQFlow is a complex, evolving framework for those seeking alternative trading edges.
