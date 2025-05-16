SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / LQFlow
Aidas Krikstaponis

LQFlow

Aidas Krikstaponis
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
19 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 11%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
207
Profit Trade:
158 (76.32%)
Loss Trade:
49 (23.67%)
Best Trade:
8.77 USD
Worst Trade:
-8.82 USD
Profitto lordo:
234.36 USD (17 950 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-125.47 USD (8 084 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (62.66 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
62.66 USD (20)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
24.43%
Massimo carico di deposito:
90.64%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
26
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.28
Long Trade:
93 (44.93%)
Short Trade:
114 (55.07%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.87
Profitto previsto:
0.53 USD
Profitto medio:
1.48 USD
Perdita media:
-2.56 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-47.62 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-47.62 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
4.53%
Previsione annuale:
54.96%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
28.64 USD
Massimale:
47.66 USD (4.87%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.87% (47.66 USD)
Per equità:
4.07% (41.28 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDNZD 47
USDJPY 36
GBPUSD 31
USDCAD 28
EURUSD 24
NZDUSD 15
AUDUSD 13
USDCHF 13
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDNZD 20
USDJPY 26
GBPUSD 20
USDCAD -3
EURUSD 17
NZDUSD 20
AUDUSD -1
USDCHF 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDNZD 2.1K
USDJPY 2.4K
GBPUSD 2K
USDCAD 141
EURUSD 1.6K
NZDUSD 669
AUDUSD 250
USDCHF 782
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +8.77 USD
Worst Trade: -9 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 20
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +62.66 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -47.62 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Darwinex-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 9
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 7
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.14 × 14
OneTrade-Real
0.17 × 6
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.26 × 188
ICMarkets-Live10
0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.43 × 7
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.43 × 588
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.48 × 147
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.50 × 6
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.52 × 119
ICMarkets-Live09
0.55 × 111
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.55 × 65
EGlobal-Cent5
0.58 × 253
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
ICMarkets-Live06
0.60 × 173
TickmillUK-Live03
0.61 × 57
Monex-Server2
0.63 × 49
192 più
LQFlow is a fully automated trading system that unites multiple strategies in a single framework. Designed as an experimental approach, it adapts to different market conditions using grid-style execution, fixed profit targets, and selective scaling. Stop Loss is not always applied, making the system flexible but also riskier.

LQFlow is a complex, evolving framework for those seeking alternative trading edges.

-----------------------------------

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.14 08:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 17:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.28 13:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.25 13:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.11 13:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.22 10:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.22 09:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.19 10:10
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.19 10:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.16 19:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.16 19:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.16 19:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.16 19:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.16 19:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
LQFlow
40USD al mese
11%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
19
100%
207
76%
24%
1.86
0.53
USD
5%
1:200
Copia

