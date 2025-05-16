SignauxSections
Aidas Krikstaponis

LQFlow

Aidas Krikstaponis
0 avis
Fiabilité
19 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 11%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
206
Bénéfice trades:
157 (76.21%)
Perte trades:
49 (23.79%)
Meilleure transaction:
8.77 USD
Pire transaction:
-8.82 USD
Bénéfice brut:
234.18 USD (17 918 pips)
Perte brute:
-125.47 USD (8 084 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (62.66 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
62.66 USD (20)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.20
Activité de trading:
24.43%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
90.64%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
27
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.28
Longs trades:
92 (44.66%)
Courts trades:
114 (55.34%)
Facteur de profit:
1.87
Rendement attendu:
0.53 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.49 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.56 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-47.62 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-47.62 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.51%
Prévision annuelle:
54.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
28.64 USD
Maximal:
47.66 USD (4.87%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.87% (47.66 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.07% (41.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDNZD 47
USDJPY 36
GBPUSD 31
USDCAD 27
EURUSD 24
NZDUSD 15
AUDUSD 13
USDCHF 13
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 20
USDJPY 26
GBPUSD 20
USDCAD -3
EURUSD 17
NZDUSD 20
AUDUSD -1
USDCHF 11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 2.1K
USDJPY 2.4K
GBPUSD 2K
USDCAD 109
EURUSD 1.6K
NZDUSD 669
AUDUSD 250
USDCHF 782
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +8.77 USD
Pire transaction: -9 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 20
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +62.66 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -47.62 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 9
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 7
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.14 × 14
OneTrade-Real
0.17 × 6
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-Live07
0.26 × 188
ICMarkets-Live10
0.29 × 7
ICMarkets-Live18
0.40 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.43 × 7
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.43 × 588
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.48 × 147
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.50 × 6
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.52 × 119
ICMarkets-Live09
0.55 × 111
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.55 × 65
EGlobal-Cent5
0.58 × 253
UniverseWheel-Live
0.58 × 72
ICMarkets-Live06
0.60 × 173
TickmillUK-Live03
0.61 × 57
Monex-Server2
0.63 × 49
192 plus...
LQFlow is a fully automated trading system that unites multiple strategies in a single framework. Designed as an experimental approach, it adapts to different market conditions using grid-style execution, fixed profit targets, and selective scaling. Stop Loss is not always applied, making the system flexible but also riskier.

LQFlow is a complex, evolving framework for those seeking alternative trading edges.

-----------------------------------

Aucun avis
2025.08.14 08:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 17:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.28 13:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.25 13:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.11 13:20
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.22 10:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.22 09:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.19 10:10
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.19 10:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.16 19:21
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.16 19:21
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.16 19:21
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.16 19:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.16 19:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
