|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|47
|USDJPY
|36
|GBPUSD
|31
|USDCAD
|27
|EURUSD
|24
|NZDUSD
|15
|AUDUSD
|13
|USDCHF
|13
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|20
|USDJPY
|26
|GBPUSD
|20
|USDCAD
|-3
|EURUSD
|17
|NZDUSD
|20
|AUDUSD
|-1
|USDCHF
|11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|2.1K
|USDJPY
|2.4K
|GBPUSD
|2K
|USDCAD
|109
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|NZDUSD
|669
|AUDUSD
|250
|USDCHF
|782
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 9
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 7
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.14 × 14
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.17 × 6
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.26 × 188
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.40 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.43 × 7
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.43 × 588
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.48 × 147
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.50 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.52 × 119
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.55 × 111
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.55 × 65
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.58 × 253
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.58 × 72
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.60 × 173
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.61 × 57
|
Monex-Server2
|0.63 × 49
LQFlow is a fully automated trading system that unites multiple strategies in a single framework. Designed as an experimental approach, it adapts to different market conditions using grid-style execution, fixed profit targets, and selective scaling. Stop Loss is not always applied, making the system flexible but also riskier.
LQFlow is a complex, evolving framework for those seeking alternative trading edges.
