Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / ZhuJi Great Perfection
Yu Zhang

ZhuJi Great Perfection

Yu Zhang
1 recensione
Affidabilità
73 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 918%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 319
Profit Trade:
690 (52.31%)
Loss Trade:
629 (47.69%)
Best Trade:
1 846.92 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 363.47 USD
Profitto lordo:
79 256.74 USD (15 012 827 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-64 723.71 USD (11 647 177 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
49 (4 944.71 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 944.71 USD (49)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
98.66%
Massimo carico di deposito:
26.22%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
41
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
3.15
Long Trade:
764 (57.92%)
Short Trade:
555 (42.08%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.22
Profitto previsto:
11.02 USD
Profitto medio:
114.86 USD
Perdita media:
-102.90 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-1 053.68 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 642.91 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
23.45%
Previsione annuale:
284.53%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
305.35 USD
Massimale:
4 611.10 USD (21.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
65.88% (4 610.50 USD)
Per equità:
32.00% (1 545.81 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 561
BTCUSD 248
CHINA50 109
USDJPY 83
GBPJPY 74
CADJPY 60
ETHUSD 55
AUDJPY 29
US30 28
EURJPY 24
XTIUSD 23
HK50 14
CHINAH 11
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 12K
BTCUSD -3.7K
CHINA50 4.8K
USDJPY 1.8K
GBPJPY -1.7K
CADJPY -663
ETHUSD 618
AUDJPY -255
US30 1.5K
EURJPY -570
XTIUSD -58
HK50 191
CHINAH 150
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 178K
BTCUSD -3.2M
CHINA50 5.9M
USDJPY 6.6K
GBPJPY -12K
CADJPY -5.2K
ETHUSD 33K
AUDJPY -4.3K
US30 98K
EURJPY -1.9K
XTIUSD -344
HK50 269K
CHINAH 149K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 846.92 USD
Worst Trade: -1 363 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 49
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +4 944.71 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 053.68 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 7
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.15 × 661
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.08 × 5574
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 459
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.43 × 157
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
Exness-MT5Real17
1.46 × 24
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.67 × 3
91 più
The strategy is a combination of multiple CTA strategies. Taking US$10,000 as an example, the annualized rate is 200% and the maximum drawdown is 30%.
Valutazione media:
Lim Soon Cheng
396
Lim Soon Cheng 2025.07.21 02:07 
 

Bad result

2025.06.24 00:08
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.06.07 14:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.07 01:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.06 18:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.28 06:21
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 1.42% of days out of 352 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.28 06:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
ZhuJi Great Perfection
30USD al mese
918%
0
0
USD
4.8K
USD
73
93%
1 319
52%
99%
1.22
11.02
USD
66%
1:500
Copia

