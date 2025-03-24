- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
36
Profit Trade:
5 (13.88%)
Loss Trade:
31 (86.11%)
Best Trade:
50.75 USD
Worst Trade:
-88.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
127.01 USD (2 105 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-221.65 USD (4 818 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (50.75 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
50.75 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.10
Attività di trading:
8.29%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.20%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.57
Long Trade:
16 (44.44%)
Short Trade:
20 (55.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.57
Profitto previsto:
-2.63 USD
Profitto medio:
25.40 USD
Perdita media:
-7.15 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
20 (-127.56 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-127.56 USD (20)
Crescita mensile:
-0.20%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
167.21 USD
Massimale:
167.21 USD (20.37%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
20.34% (167.00 USD)
Per equità:
11.52% (85.52 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|8
|GBPJPY
|7
|EURCAD
|6
|EURUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|XAUEUR
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|3
|GBPJPY
|-62
|EURCAD
|-27
|EURUSD
|0
|USDCHF
|-4
|AUDUSD
|-5
|AUDJPY
|-15
|XAUEUR
|-30
|GBPCAD
|-1
|CADCHF
|-7
|USDJPY
|20
|EURGBP
|33
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|-491
|GBPJPY
|-971
|EURCAD
|-911
|EURUSD
|-1
|USDCHF
|-298
|AUDUSD
|-85
|AUDJPY
|-258
|XAUEUR
|-49
|GBPCAD
|-202
|CADCHF
|-34
|USDJPY
|341
|EURGBP
|246
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +50.75 USD
Worst Trade: -88 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 20
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +50.75 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -127.56 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Alpari-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.07 × 45
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.09 × 172
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.09 × 90
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.09 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.13 × 127
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.19 × 186
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.19 × 36
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.28 × 183
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.29 × 604
|
QTrade-Server
|0.33 × 3
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 19
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.48 × 80
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.48 × 133
|
FXView-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 40
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.51 × 210
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.53 × 53
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.53 × 15
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.67 × 3
The signal is a hybrid of algorithmic and manual trading using artificial intelligence.
Neither martingale nor grid technologies are used here, but only positional trading is used with the possibility of transferring positions overnight.
For better performance, use the same broker as in the signal.
Note:
Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
Suscribe to my signal under your responsability.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-11%
0
0
USD
USD
726
USD
USD
26
94%
36
13%
8%
0.57
-2.63
USD
USD
20%
1:500