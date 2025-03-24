SegnaliSezioni
Aleksandr Seredin

ALocalLevels Alpari

Aleksandr Seredin
0 recensioni
26 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -11%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
36
Profit Trade:
5 (13.88%)
Loss Trade:
31 (86.11%)
Best Trade:
50.75 USD
Worst Trade:
-88.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
127.01 USD (2 105 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-221.65 USD (4 818 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
1 (50.75 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
50.75 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.10
Attività di trading:
8.29%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.20%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.57
Long Trade:
16 (44.44%)
Short Trade:
20 (55.56%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.57
Profitto previsto:
-2.63 USD
Profitto medio:
25.40 USD
Perdita media:
-7.15 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
20 (-127.56 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-127.56 USD (20)
Crescita mensile:
-0.20%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
167.21 USD
Massimale:
167.21 USD (20.37%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
20.34% (167.00 USD)
Per equità:
11.52% (85.52 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 8
GBPJPY 7
EURCAD 6
EURUSD 3
USDCHF 3
AUDUSD 2
AUDJPY 2
XAUEUR 1
GBPCAD 1
CADCHF 1
USDJPY 1
EURGBP 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 3
GBPJPY -62
EURCAD -27
EURUSD 0
USDCHF -4
AUDUSD -5
AUDJPY -15
XAUEUR -30
GBPCAD -1
CADCHF -7
USDJPY 20
EURGBP 33
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD -491
GBPJPY -971
EURCAD -911
EURUSD -1
USDCHF -298
AUDUSD -85
AUDJPY -258
XAUEUR -49
GBPCAD -202
CADCHF -34
USDJPY 341
EURGBP 246
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +50.75 USD
Worst Trade: -88 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 20
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +50.75 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -127.56 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Alpari-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 8
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 4
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-MT5
0.00 × 1
RannForex-Server
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real2
0.07 × 45
Exness-MT5Real3
0.09 × 172
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.09 × 90
Coinexx-Live
0.09 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
0.13 × 127
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
0.19 × 186
OctaFX-Real2
0.19 × 36
Exness-MT5Real5
0.28 × 183
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.29 × 604
QTrade-Server
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.42 × 19
FusionMarkets-Live
0.48 × 80
RoboForex-ECN
0.48 × 133
FXView-Live
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 40
Exness-MT5Real15
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.51 × 210
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.53 × 53
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.53 × 15
StriforLLC-Live
0.67 × 3
46 più
The signal is a hybrid of algorithmic and manual trading using artificial intelligence.

Neither martingale nor grid technologies are used here, but only positional trading is used with the possibility of transferring positions overnight.

For better performance, use the same broker as in the signal.



Note:

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

Suscribe to my signal under your responsability.
