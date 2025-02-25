- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
641
Profit Trade:
401 (62.55%)
Loss Trade:
240 (37.44%)
Best Trade:
1 736.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 495.20 USD
Profitto lordo:
20 806.97 USD (886 422 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-23 429.86 USD (816 249 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (274.25 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 399.60 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
4.68%
Massimo carico di deposito:
112.63%
Ultimo trade:
15 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
48
Tempo di attesa medio:
31 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.41
Long Trade:
364 (56.79%)
Short Trade:
277 (43.21%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.89
Profitto previsto:
-4.09 USD
Profitto medio:
51.89 USD
Perdita media:
-97.62 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-270.20 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 490.40 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
88.74%
Previsione annuale:
1 076.71%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 646.72 USD
Massimale:
6 328.43 USD (82.38%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
94.60% (6 327.43 USD)
Per equità:
26.46% (626.36 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|US100xx
|472
|DE40xx
|146
|US30xx
|18
|UK100xx
|4
|GBPJPYxx
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|US100xx
|-2.3K
|DE40xx
|-329
|US30xx
|-57
|UK100xx
|-12
|GBPJPYxx
|63
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|US100xx
|62K
|DE40xx
|9.3K
|US30xx
|448
|UK100xx
|-1.9K
|GBPJPYxx
|16
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 736.40 USD
Worst Trade: -1 495 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +274.25 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -270.20 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "4xCube-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Manual Sniping Strategy for NASDAQ/US100
This is a high-precision manual sniping strategy focused exclusively on NASDAQ/US100, taking just 1-2 trades per day for a short period.
This same strategy has helped me successfully pass multiple funded accounts and secure $2.75 million in Prop Firm funding. Now, I’m taking it to the next level.
About Me
I've been in the financial markets since 2008, providing software solutions for major financial institutions like Wachovia (now Wells Fargo). Over the years, I transitioned into full-time trading, refining my craft and developing a deep understanding of market behavior.
About This Strategy
✅ No overnight holds
✅ No long holding periods – Average trade duration: 10 minutes
✅ No martingale or grid trading
✅ Pure chart analysis with strict manual execution
Performance Expectations
📈 Average daily returns: 2-4%
📅 Average monthly returns: 15% minimum, with exceptional months reaching up to 50%
📉 Max drawdown: Less than 6%
This is a disciplined, high-probability trading approach designed for consistency and controlled risk. 🚀
