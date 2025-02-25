Manual Sniping Strategy for NASDAQ/US100

This is a high-precision manual sniping strategy focused exclusively on NASDAQ/US100, taking just 1-2 trades per day for a short period.

This same strategy has helped me successfully pass multiple funded accounts and secure $2.75 million in Prop Firm funding. Now, I’m taking it to the next level.

About Me

I've been in the financial markets since 2008, providing software solutions for major financial institutions like Wachovia (now Wells Fargo). Over the years, I transitioned into full-time trading, refining my craft and developing a deep understanding of market behavior.

About This Strategy

✅ No overnight holds

✅ No long holding periods – Average trade duration: 10 minutes

✅ No martingale or grid trading

✅ Pure chart analysis with strict manual execution

Performance Expectations

📈 Average daily returns: 2-4%

📅 Average monthly returns: 15% minimum, with exceptional months reaching up to 50%

📉 Max drawdown: Less than 6%