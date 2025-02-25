SegnaliSezioni
Eaymon Latif

Nas Bot

Eaymon Latif
0 recensioni
37 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -68%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
641
Profit Trade:
401 (62.55%)
Loss Trade:
240 (37.44%)
Best Trade:
1 736.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 495.20 USD
Profitto lordo:
20 806.97 USD (886 422 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-23 429.86 USD (816 249 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (274.25 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 399.60 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
4.68%
Massimo carico di deposito:
112.63%
Ultimo trade:
15 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
48
Tempo di attesa medio:
31 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.41
Long Trade:
364 (56.79%)
Short Trade:
277 (43.21%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.89
Profitto previsto:
-4.09 USD
Profitto medio:
51.89 USD
Perdita media:
-97.62 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-270.20 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 490.40 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
88.74%
Previsione annuale:
1 076.71%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3 646.72 USD
Massimale:
6 328.43 USD (82.38%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
94.60% (6 327.43 USD)
Per equità:
26.46% (626.36 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US100xx 472
DE40xx 146
US30xx 18
UK100xx 4
GBPJPYxx 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US100xx -2.3K
DE40xx -329
US30xx -57
UK100xx -12
GBPJPYxx 63
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US100xx 62K
DE40xx 9.3K
US30xx 448
UK100xx -1.9K
GBPJPYxx 16
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 736.40 USD
Worst Trade: -1 495 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +274.25 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -270.20 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "4xCube-MT5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Manual Sniping Strategy for NASDAQ/US100

This is a high-precision manual sniping strategy focused exclusively on NASDAQ/US100, taking just 1-2 trades per day for a short period.
This same strategy has helped me successfully pass multiple funded accounts and secure $2.75 million in Prop Firm funding. Now, I’m taking it to the next level.


About Me

I've been in the financial markets since 2008, providing software solutions for major financial institutions like Wachovia (now Wells Fargo). Over the years, I transitioned into full-time trading, refining my craft and developing a deep understanding of market behavior.


About This Strategy

✅ No overnight holds
✅ No long holding periods – Average trade duration: 10 minutes
✅ No martingale or grid trading
✅ Pure chart analysis with strict manual execution

Performance Expectations

📈 Average daily returns: 2-4%
📅 Average monthly returns: 15% minimum, with exceptional months reaching up to 50%
📉 Max drawdown: Less than 6%

This is a disciplined, high-probability trading approach designed for consistency and controlled risk. 🚀



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.11.06 09:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.17 13:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.16 13:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.15 19:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.14 13:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.14 13:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.11 15:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.11 14:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.10 13:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.28 15:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.20 19:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.07 20:19
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.05.06 06:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.10 14:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.10 14:31
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.04 14:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.28 14:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.27 14:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.26 14:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.25 14:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
