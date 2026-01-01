- Growth
Trades:
2
Profit Trades:
2 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
2.23 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3.58 USD (356 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (3.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3.58 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
3.96
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
2 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
1.79 USD
Average Profit:
1.79 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
2.39%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|356
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.23 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +3.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Turtle One
- Turtle One is available on XM copy trading
- This is stand alone setup, not copy from exness
- Profit & loss will be different with Exness signal
No reviews