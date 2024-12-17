SegnaliSezioni
Tuncay Ozkocacik

Winner Trader Neuro

Tuncay Ozkocacik
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
71 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 984%
FBS-Real-8
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
397
Profit Trade:
232 (58.43%)
Loss Trade:
165 (41.56%)
Best Trade:
163.35 USD
Worst Trade:
-138.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 410.73 USD (100 375 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 680.87 USD (28 124 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (726.57 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
726.57 USD (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.39
Attività di trading:
71.65%
Massimo carico di deposito:
29.86%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
14.35
Long Trade:
223 (56.17%)
Short Trade:
174 (43.83%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.81
Profitto previsto:
11.91 USD
Profitto medio:
27.63 USD
Perdita media:
-10.19 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-42.19 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-329.55 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
11.02%
Previsione annuale:
133.74%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
62.99 USD
Massimale:
329.55 USD (9.02%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.21% (231.52 USD)
Per equità:
57.05% (1 014.84 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 310
GBPUSD 62
USDTRY 25
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 4.2K
GBPUSD 5
USDTRY 492
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 53K
GBPUSD 193
USDTRY 26K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +163.35 USD
Worst Trade: -139 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +726.57 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -42.19 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Alpari-Standard3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 34
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
Ava-Real 1
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live20
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 3
FxPro.com-Real06
0.00 × 2
EGlobal-Cent5
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-ProCent-3
0.00 × 1
TrioMarkets-Live Server
0.00 × 10
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 13
XMAU-Real 20
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-1
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real-13
0.17 × 6
FBS-Real-9
0.20 × 10
ILQAu-A1 Live
0.20 × 10
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.22 × 9
Tickmill-Live05
0.29 × 564
Tradestone-Real-1
0.33 × 3
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.33 × 6
NPBFX-Real
0.33 × 3
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.40 × 200
146 più
An expert advisor that I have been using with confidence for a long time, with low risk but high return. The performance stats speak for themselves.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 13:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 10:42
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 08:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 07:53
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 06:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 05:40
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 04:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 15:48
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 21:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.12 13:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 13:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 09:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.11 10:40
No swaps are charged
2025.09.11 10:40
No swaps are charged
2025.09.10 10:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.22 11:30
No swaps are charged
2025.07.22 11:30
No swaps are charged
2025.07.16 16:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.16 16:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.16 15:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Winner Trader Neuro
30USD al mese
984%
0
0
USD
2.8K
USD
71
93%
397
58%
72%
3.81
11.91
USD
57%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.