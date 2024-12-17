- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
397
Profit Trade:
232 (58.43%)
Loss Trade:
165 (41.56%)
Best Trade:
163.35 USD
Worst Trade:
-138.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 410.73 USD (100 375 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 680.87 USD (28 124 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (726.57 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
726.57 USD (19)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.39
Attività di trading:
71.65%
Massimo carico di deposito:
29.86%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
14.35
Long Trade:
223 (56.17%)
Short Trade:
174 (43.83%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.81
Profitto previsto:
11.91 USD
Profitto medio:
27.63 USD
Perdita media:
-10.19 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-42.19 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-329.55 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
11.02%
Previsione annuale:
133.74%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
62.99 USD
Massimale:
329.55 USD (9.02%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.21% (231.52 USD)
Per equità:
57.05% (1 014.84 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|310
|GBPUSD
|62
|USDTRY
|25
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|4.2K
|GBPUSD
|5
|USDTRY
|492
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|53K
|GBPUSD
|193
|USDTRY
|26K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +163.35 USD
Worst Trade: -139 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 19
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +726.57 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -42.19 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Alpari-Standard3
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 3
|
FxPro.com-Real06
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ProCent-3
|0.00 × 1
|
TrioMarkets-Live Server
|0.00 × 10
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 13
|
XMAU-Real 20
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-1
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real-13
|0.17 × 6
|
FBS-Real-9
|0.20 × 10
|
ILQAu-A1 Live
|0.20 × 10
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.22 × 9
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.29 × 564
|
Tradestone-Real-1
|0.33 × 3
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.33 × 6
|
NPBFX-Real
|0.33 × 3
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.40 × 200
146 più
An expert advisor that I have been using with confidence for a long time, with low risk but high return. The performance stats speak for themselves.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
984%
0
0
USD
USD
2.8K
USD
USD
71
93%
397
58%
72%
3.81
11.91
USD
USD
57%
1:500