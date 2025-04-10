SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Stable Sign
Yi Chuan Chen

Stable Sign

Yi Chuan Chen
1 recensione
45 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 -15%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 286
Profit Trade:
1 167 (90.74%)
Loss Trade:
119 (9.25%)
Best Trade:
44.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-108.95 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 327.28 USD (124 002 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 290.01 USD (94 705 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
134 (267.23 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
267.23 USD (134)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
43.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
189.81%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
29
Tempo di attesa medio:
17 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.03
Long Trade:
691 (53.73%)
Short Trade:
595 (46.27%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.02
Profitto previsto:
0.03 USD
Profitto medio:
1.99 USD
Perdita media:
-19.24 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-401.16 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-401.16 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
25.21%
Previsione annuale:
305.87%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
182.92 USD
Massimale:
1 195.03 USD (79.03%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
84.28% (1 196.18 USD)
Per equità:
89.44% (638.37 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 1252
XAUUSD 34
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD -72
XAUUSD 109
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 28K
XAUUSD 1.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +44.50 USD
Worst Trade: -109 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 134
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +267.23 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -401.16 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 5
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.19 × 16
OxSecurities-Live
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.51 × 7561
Exness-MT5Real11
1.67 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.84 × 159
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.99 × 277
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.04 × 522
FusionMarkets-Live
2.35 × 459
Axiory-Live
2.53 × 206
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
72 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Valutazione media:
ron_b
194
ron_b 2025.04.10 03:57 
 

Trader with not enough risk management and not a professional. 35% loss in 1 day of trading is not the behavior of a professional trader.

2025.09.24 19:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 11:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 14:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 13:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 11:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 09:12
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 08:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 12:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 13:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 18:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 12:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 14:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 12:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 10:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 02:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 12:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 08:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 12:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 18:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.04 16:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Stable Sign
30USD al mese
-15%
0
0
USD
587
USD
45
96%
1 286
90%
44%
1.01
0.03
USD
89%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.