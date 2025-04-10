- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 286
Profit Trade:
1 167 (90.74%)
Loss Trade:
119 (9.25%)
Best Trade:
44.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-108.95 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 327.28 USD (124 002 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 290.01 USD (94 705 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
134 (267.23 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
267.23 USD (134)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
43.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
189.81%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
29
Tempo di attesa medio:
17 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.03
Long Trade:
691 (53.73%)
Short Trade:
595 (46.27%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.02
Profitto previsto:
0.03 USD
Profitto medio:
1.99 USD
Perdita media:
-19.24 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-401.16 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-401.16 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
25.21%
Previsione annuale:
305.87%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
182.92 USD
Massimale:
1 195.03 USD (79.03%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
84.28% (1 196.18 USD)
Per equità:
89.44% (638.37 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|1252
|XAUUSD
|34
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|-72
|XAUUSD
|109
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|28K
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +44.50 USD
Worst Trade: -109 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 134
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +267.23 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -401.16 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 5
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 5
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.19 × 16
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.51 × 7561
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|1.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.84 × 159
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.99 × 277
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.04 × 522
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.35 × 459
|
Axiory-Live
|2.53 × 206
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-15%
0
0
USD
USD
587
USD
USD
45
96%
1 286
90%
44%
1.01
0.03
USD
USD
89%
1:500
Trader with not enough risk management and not a professional. 35% loss in 1 day of trading is not the behavior of a professional trader.