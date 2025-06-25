- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.f
|954
|AUDCAD.f
|9
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD.f
|1.7K
|AUDCAD.f
|6
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD.f
|78K
|AUDCAD.f
|827
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
- FXCE - ECN, Standard Account
- ICMarket - RAW Account
- Exness - Raw spread or Pro Account
- RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account
Signal Detail:
1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.
2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.
Profit: 799% ~ 999% / Year
Stop Loss: 10%
With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth
Investor Recommend:
- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.
- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose
Contacts:
Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969
USD
USD
USD
Not a single trade open the AI. not working for me. and make loss to make my own trade. please cancle and refund the amount.