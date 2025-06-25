SegnaliSezioni
Bui Huy Dat

MSC SuperGold Pro

Bui Huy Dat
1 recensione
Affidabilità
45 settimane
4 / 36K USD
Copia per 59 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 544%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
963
Profit Trade:
735 (76.32%)
Loss Trade:
228 (23.68%)
Best Trade:
71.37 USD
Worst Trade:
-163.02 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 122.15 USD (209 627 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 411.25 USD (130 631 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (69.44 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
319.90 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.11
Attività di trading:
9.43%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.74%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
37
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.53
Long Trade:
626 (65.01%)
Short Trade:
337 (34.99%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.71
Profitto previsto:
1.78 USD
Profitto medio:
5.61 USD
Perdita media:
-10.58 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
16 (-149.77 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-250.29 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
11.38%
Previsione annuale:
135.03%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
51.29 USD
Massimale:
262.08 USD (12.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
25.70% (262.08 USD)
Per equità:
11.80% (113.10 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.f 954
AUDCAD.f 9
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.f 1.7K
AUDCAD.f 6
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.f 78K
AUDCAD.f 827
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +71.37 USD
Worst Trade: -163 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +69.44 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -149.77 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

Profit: 799% ~ 999% / Year

Stop Loss: 10%

With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth

 

Investor Recommend:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


    Valutazione media:
    Md Abdul Kuddus
    23
    Md Abdul Kuddus 2025.06.25 06:37   

    Not a single trade open the AI. not working for me. and make loss to make my own trade. please cancle and refund the amount.

    2025.09.26 20:20
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.26 17:08
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.26 01:27
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.25 02:31
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.24 19:03
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.19 01:57
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.10 01:11
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.01 02:30
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.08.20 16:18
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.08.20 04:53
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.07.14 23:02
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.07.14 12:27
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.06.27 16:52
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.06.20 20:39
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.06.15 23:26
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.06.12 01:22
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.06.11 08:14
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.06.11 07:42
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.06.09 01:05
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.06.08 23:05
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
