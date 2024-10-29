- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 996
Profit Trade:
587 (29.40%)
Loss Trade:
1 409 (70.59%)
Best Trade:
560.10 USD
Worst Trade:
-136.63 USD
Profitto lordo:
24 105.14 USD (53 863 123 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-24 650.10 USD (55 089 111 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (640.71 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 430.05 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
75.17%
Massimo carico di deposito:
20.58%
Ultimo trade:
6 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.18
Long Trade:
1 363 (68.29%)
Short Trade:
633 (31.71%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.98
Profitto previsto:
-0.27 USD
Profitto medio:
41.06 USD
Perdita media:
-17.49 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
29 (-728.34 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-728.34 USD (29)
Crescita mensile:
-9.73%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
918.07 USD
Massimale:
3 108.07 USD (140.70%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
33.77% (3 108.07 USD)
Per equità:
2.93% (211.59 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1591
|XAUUSD
|225
|US500
|111
|ETHUSD
|54
|TSLA
|6
|KO
|4
|NVDA
|4
|WMT
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|154
|XAUUSD
|-222
|US500
|-567
|ETHUSD
|85
|TSLA
|46
|KO
|-87
|NVDA
|28
|WMT
|18
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|-1.2M
|XAUUSD
|-77K
|US500
|-23K
|ETHUSD
|34K
|TSLA
|801
|KO
|-177
|NVDA
|93
|WMT
|185
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +560.10 USD
Worst Trade: -137 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 29
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +640.71 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -728.34 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real15" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 38
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|2.55 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.05 × 132
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.74 × 68
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.17 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|6.12 × 365
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|16.50 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|19.00 × 15
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|23.72 × 303
|
Exness-MT5Real
|26.67 × 119
One of the last disciples of LSteven (MSG7)
BTC only
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
40USD al mese
-9%
0
0
USD
USD
6.5K
USD
USD
68
0%
1 996
29%
75%
0.97
-0.27
USD
USD
34%
1:20