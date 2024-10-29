SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / SuperYuuki
Minh Tu Nguyen

SuperYuuki

Minh Tu Nguyen
0 recensioni
68 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 -9%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:20
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 996
Profit Trade:
587 (29.40%)
Loss Trade:
1 409 (70.59%)
Best Trade:
560.10 USD
Worst Trade:
-136.63 USD
Profitto lordo:
24 105.14 USD (53 863 123 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-24 650.10 USD (55 089 111 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (640.71 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 430.05 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
75.17%
Massimo carico di deposito:
20.58%
Ultimo trade:
6 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.18
Long Trade:
1 363 (68.29%)
Short Trade:
633 (31.71%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.98
Profitto previsto:
-0.27 USD
Profitto medio:
41.06 USD
Perdita media:
-17.49 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
29 (-728.34 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-728.34 USD (29)
Crescita mensile:
-9.73%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
918.07 USD
Massimale:
3 108.07 USD (140.70%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
33.77% (3 108.07 USD)
Per equità:
2.93% (211.59 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1591
XAUUSD 225
US500 111
ETHUSD 54
TSLA 6
KO 4
NVDA 4
WMT 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 154
XAUUSD -222
US500 -567
ETHUSD 85
TSLA 46
KO -87
NVDA 28
WMT 18
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD -1.2M
XAUUSD -77K
US500 -23K
ETHUSD 34K
TSLA 801
KO -177
NVDA 93
WMT 185
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +560.10 USD
Worst Trade: -137 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 29
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +640.71 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -728.34 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real15" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 38
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
2.55 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.05 × 132
Exness-MT5Real5
3.74 × 68
Tickmill-Live
4.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real15
6.12 × 365
Exness-MT5Real26
16.50 × 2
Coinexx-Live
19.00 × 15
Exness-MT5Real6
23.72 × 303
Exness-MT5Real
26.67 × 119
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

One of the last disciples of LSteven (MSG7)

BTC only

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.29 14:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 13:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.23% of days out of 444 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 07:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 15:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.23% of days out of 435 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.31 19:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.11 10:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.10 14:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.29 14:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.28 09:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.25 00:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.14 00:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 14:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 09:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.12 04:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.12 02:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.23 03:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.14 14:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.10 03:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.33% of days out of 303 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.08 15:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.07 13:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
SuperYuuki
40USD al mese
-9%
0
0
USD
6.5K
USD
68
0%
1 996
29%
75%
0.97
-0.27
USD
34%
1:20
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.