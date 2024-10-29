SignalsSections
Minh Tu Nguyen

SuperYuuki

Minh Tu Nguyen
0 reviews
80 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2024 -16%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:20
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 598
Profit Trades:
786 (30.25%)
Loss Trades:
1 812 (69.75%)
Best trade:
560.10 USD
Worst trade:
-136.63 USD
Gross Profit:
29 406.75 USD (66 082 421 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30 281.62 USD (65 570 905 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (640.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 430.05 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
78.20%
Max deposit load:
20.58%
Latest trade:
24 minutes ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.27
Long Trades:
1 595 (61.39%)
Short Trades:
1 003 (38.61%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.34 USD
Average Profit:
37.41 USD
Average Loss:
-16.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-728.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-728.34 USD (29)
Monthly growth:
-19.76%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 075.93 USD
Maximal:
3 265.93 USD (147.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.45% (3 262.42 USD)
By Equity:
2.93% (211.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1898
XAUUSD 376
US500 254
ETHUSD 55
TSLA 6
KO 4
NVDA 4
WMT 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 727
XAUUSD -882
US500 -795
ETHUSD 70
TSLA 46
KO -87
NVDA 28
WMT 18
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 1.1M
XAUUSD -603K
US500 -43K
ETHUSD 26K
TSLA 801
KO -177
NVDA 93
WMT 185
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +560.10 USD
Worst trade: -137 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 29
Maximal consecutive profit: +640.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -728.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 38
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
2.55 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.05 × 132
Exness-MT5Real5
3.74 × 68
Tickmill-Live
4.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real15
6.12 × 365
Exness-MT5Real26
16.50 × 2
Coinexx-Live
19.00 × 15
Exness-MT5Real6
23.72 × 303
Exness-MT5Real
26.67 × 119
One of the last disciples of LSteven (MSG7)

BTC only

No reviews
2025.12.02 12:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.02 07:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.28 11:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.27 23:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.19% of days out of 534 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.26 15:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.19% of days out of 521 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 14:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 13:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.23% of days out of 444 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 07:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 15:18
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.23% of days out of 435 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.31 19:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.11 10:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.10 14:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.29 14:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.28 09:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.25 00:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.14 00:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 14:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 09:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.12 04:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
