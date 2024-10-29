- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 598
Profit Trades:
786 (30.25%)
Loss Trades:
1 812 (69.75%)
Best trade:
560.10 USD
Worst trade:
-136.63 USD
Gross Profit:
29 406.75 USD (66 082 421 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30 281.62 USD (65 570 905 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (640.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 430.05 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
78.20%
Max deposit load:
20.58%
Latest trade:
24 minutes ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.27
Long Trades:
1 595 (61.39%)
Short Trades:
1 003 (38.61%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.34 USD
Average Profit:
37.41 USD
Average Loss:
-16.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-728.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-728.34 USD (29)
Monthly growth:
-19.76%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 075.93 USD
Maximal:
3 265.93 USD (147.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.45% (3 262.42 USD)
By Equity:
2.93% (211.59 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1898
|XAUUSD
|376
|US500
|254
|ETHUSD
|55
|TSLA
|6
|KO
|4
|NVDA
|4
|WMT
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|727
|XAUUSD
|-882
|US500
|-795
|ETHUSD
|70
|TSLA
|46
|KO
|-87
|NVDA
|28
|WMT
|18
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|1.1M
|XAUUSD
|-603K
|US500
|-43K
|ETHUSD
|26K
|TSLA
|801
|KO
|-177
|NVDA
|93
|WMT
|185
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +560.10 USD
Worst trade: -137 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 29
Maximal consecutive profit: +640.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -728.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 38
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|2.55 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.05 × 132
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.74 × 68
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.17 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|6.12 × 365
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|16.50 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|19.00 × 15
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|23.72 × 303
|
Exness-MT5Real
|26.67 × 119
One of the last disciples of LSteven (MSG7)
BTC only
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
-16%
0
0
USD
USD
5.4K
USD
USD
80
0%
2 598
30%
78%
0.97
-0.34
USD
USD
35%
1:20