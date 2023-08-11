- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
336
Profit Trade:
164 (48.80%)
Loss Trade:
172 (51.19%)
Best Trade:
145.10 USD
Worst Trade:
-120.42 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 675.50 USD (2 015 162 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 361.13 USD (1 695 086 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (183.32 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
183.32 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
11.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
81.97%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.66
Long Trade:
224 (66.67%)
Short Trade:
112 (33.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.07
Profitto previsto:
0.94 USD
Profitto medio:
28.51 USD
Perdita media:
-25.36 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-166.33 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-250.11 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-7.88%
Previsione annuale:
-95.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
261.28 USD
Massimale:
479.92 USD (39.38%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
39.38% (479.92 USD)
Per equità:
12.50% (179.35 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|289
|GBPJPY
|24
|USDJPY
|23
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|271
|GBPJPY
|103
|USDJPY
|-60
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|321K
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|USDJPY
|-1.9K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +145.10 USD
Worst Trade: -120 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +183.32 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -166.33 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Dukascopy-live-1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 2
Exness-Real12
|0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.25 × 16
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.67 × 9
Dukascopy-live-1
|1.73 × 326
IFCMarkets-Real
|4.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
|5.27 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|6.87 × 30
XMGlobal-Real 41
|7.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
|7.24 × 41
GQCapital-Live
|9.18 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
|19.90 × 21
💱 Jayanthi EA is a long term signal, 💱
1 Pair, XAUUSD only
minimum 3 months subscription is recommended to get profit,
✅ Every order is protected with SL and TP
❌ NO dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.
Scalping Strategty risk per trade 2%
Maximum Lost Per day 2%
Calculated max DD: between 30-40%
For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
50USD al mese
31%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
125
100%
336
48%
12%
1.07
0.94
USD
USD
39%
1:100