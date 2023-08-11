SegnaliSezioni
Ida Bagus Githa Dyatmika

MEA Dukascopy

Ida Bagus Githa Dyatmika
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
125 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 31%
Dukascopy-live-1
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
336
Profit Trade:
164 (48.80%)
Loss Trade:
172 (51.19%)
Best Trade:
145.10 USD
Worst Trade:
-120.42 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 675.50 USD (2 015 162 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 361.13 USD (1 695 086 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (183.32 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
183.32 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
11.56%
Massimo carico di deposito:
81.97%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.66
Long Trade:
224 (66.67%)
Short Trade:
112 (33.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.07
Profitto previsto:
0.94 USD
Profitto medio:
28.51 USD
Perdita media:
-25.36 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-166.33 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-250.11 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-7.88%
Previsione annuale:
-95.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
261.28 USD
Massimale:
479.92 USD (39.38%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
39.38% (479.92 USD)
Per equità:
12.50% (179.35 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 289
GBPJPY 24
USDJPY 23
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 271
GBPJPY 103
USDJPY -60
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 321K
GBPJPY 1.3K
USDJPY -1.9K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +145.10 USD
Worst Trade: -120 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +183.32 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -166.33 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Dukascopy-live-1" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.25 × 16
EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.67 × 9
Dukascopy-live-1
1.73 × 326
IFCMarkets-Real
4.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
5.27 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live16
6.87 × 30
XMGlobal-Real 41
7.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
7.24 × 41
GQCapital-Live
9.18 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
19.90 × 21
 💱  Jayanthi EA is a long term signal, 💱

1 Pair, XAUUSD only

minimum 3 months subscription is recommended to get profit, 

✅ Every order is protected with SL and TP 
❌ NO dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.

Scalping Strategty risk per trade 2%

Maximum Lost Per day 2%

Calculated max DD: between 30-40%

For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.29 06:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.13% of days out of 778 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.03 00:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.27 11:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.15% of days out of 684 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 08:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.24 01:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.20 04:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.19 14:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.13 14:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.12 10:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.05 18:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.05 13:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.05 02:10
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.02 14:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.01 00:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.26 09:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.21 13:47
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.21 12:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.20 14:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.16 00:43
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.01 00:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
