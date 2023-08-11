SignalsSections
Ida Bagus Githa Dyatmika

MEA Dukascopy

Ida Bagus Githa Dyatmika
0 reviews
Reliability
124 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 43%
Dukascopy-live-1
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
335
Profit Trades:
164 (48.95%)
Loss Trades:
171 (51.04%)
Best trade:
145.10 USD
Worst trade:
-81.81 USD
Gross Profit:
4 675.50 USD (2 015 162 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 240.71 USD (1 664 526 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (183.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
183.32 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
11.56%
Max deposit load:
81.97%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.91
Long Trades:
224 (66.87%)
Short Trades:
111 (33.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
1.30 USD
Average Profit:
28.51 USD
Average Loss:
-24.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-166.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-166.33 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.56%
Annual Forecast:
6.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
261.28 USD
Maximal:
479.92 USD (39.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.38% (479.92 USD)
By Equity:
12.50% (179.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 288
GBPJPY 24
USDJPY 23
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 391
GBPJPY 103
USDJPY -60
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 351K
GBPJPY 1.3K
USDJPY -1.9K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +145.10 USD
Worst trade: -82 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +183.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -166.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Dukascopy-live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.25 × 16
EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.67 × 9
Dukascopy-live-1
1.73 × 326
IFCMarkets-Real
4.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
5.27 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live16
6.87 × 30
XMGlobal-Real 41
7.00 × 2
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
7.24 × 41
GQCapital-Live
9.18 × 33
RoboForex-Prime
19.90 × 21
 💱  Jayanthi EA is a long term signal, 💱

1 Pair, XAUUSD only

minimum 3 months subscription is recommended to get profit, 

✅ Every order is protected with SL and TP 
❌ NO dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.

Scalping Strategty risk per trade 2%

Maximum Lost Per day 2%

Calculated max DD: between 30-40%

For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.


No reviews
2025.09.29 06:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.13% of days out of 778 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.03 00:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.27 11:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.15% of days out of 684 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.25 08:03
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.06.24 01:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.20 04:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.19 14:39
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.13 14:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.12 10:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.05 18:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.05 13:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.05 02:10
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.02 14:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.01 00:44
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.26 09:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.21 13:47
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.21 12:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.20 14:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.16 00:43
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.01 00:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MEA Dukascopy
50 USD per month
43%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
124
100%
335
48%
12%
1.10
1.30
USD
39%
1:100
Copy

