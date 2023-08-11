- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
335
Profit Trades:
164 (48.95%)
Loss Trades:
171 (51.04%)
Best trade:
145.10 USD
Worst trade:
-81.81 USD
Gross Profit:
4 675.50 USD (2 015 162 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 240.71 USD (1 664 526 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (183.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
183.32 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
11.56%
Max deposit load:
81.97%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.91
Long Trades:
224 (66.87%)
Short Trades:
111 (33.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
1.30 USD
Average Profit:
28.51 USD
Average Loss:
-24.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-166.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-166.33 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
0.56%
Annual Forecast:
6.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
261.28 USD
Maximal:
479.92 USD (39.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.38% (479.92 USD)
By Equity:
12.50% (179.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|288
|GBPJPY
|24
|USDJPY
|23
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|391
|GBPJPY
|103
|USDJPY
|-60
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|351K
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|USDJPY
|-1.9K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +145.10 USD
Worst trade: -82 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +183.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -166.33 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Dukascopy-live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.25 × 16
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|0.67 × 9
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|1.73 × 326
|
IFCMarkets-Real
|4.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|5.27 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|6.87 × 30
|
XMGlobal-Real 41
|7.00 × 2
|
Dukascopy-LIVE-1
|7.24 × 41
|
GQCapital-Live
|9.18 × 33
|
RoboForex-Prime
|19.90 × 21
💱 Jayanthi EA is a long term signal, 💱
1 Pair, XAUUSD only
minimum 3 months subscription is recommended to get profit,
✅ Every order is protected with SL and TP
❌ NO dangerous strategies such as grid, martingale, hedging.
Scalping Strategty risk per trade 2%
Maximum Lost Per day 2%
Calculated max DD: between 30-40%
For questions and suggestions, please contact me via PM.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
43%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
124
100%
335
48%
12%
1.10
1.30
USD
USD
39%
1:100