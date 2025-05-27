QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RDY
RDY: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

14.85 USD 0.04 (0.27%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RDY ha avuto una variazione del 0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.83 e ad un massimo di 14.96.

Segui le dinamiche di Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.83 14.96
Intervallo Annuale
12.28 16.16
Chiusura Precedente
14.81
Apertura
14.83
Bid
14.85
Ask
15.15
Minimo
14.83
Massimo
14.96
Volume
1.036 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.27%
Variazione Mensile
4.58%
Variazione Semestrale
12.50%
Variazione Annuale
-6.72%
