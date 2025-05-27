Valute / RDY
RDY: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
14.85 USD 0.04 (0.27%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RDY ha avuto una variazione del 0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.83 e ad un massimo di 14.96.
Segui le dinamiche di Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RDY News
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.83 14.96
Intervallo Annuale
12.28 16.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.81
- Apertura
- 14.83
- Bid
- 14.85
- Ask
- 15.15
- Minimo
- 14.83
- Massimo
- 14.96
- Volume
- 1.036 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.72%
20 settembre, sabato