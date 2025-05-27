통화 / RDY
RDY: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
14.85 USD 0.04 (0.27%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RDY 환율이 오늘 0.27%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.83이고 고가는 14.96이었습니다.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
14.83 14.96
년간 변동
12.28 16.16
- 이전 종가
- 14.81
- 시가
- 14.83
- Bid
- 14.85
- Ask
- 15.15
- 저가
- 14.83
- 고가
- 14.96
- 볼륨
- 1.036 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.27%
- 월 변동
- 4.58%
- 6개월 변동
- 12.50%
- 년간 변동율
- -6.72%
20 9월, 토요일