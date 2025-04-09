Currencies / RDY
RDY: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
14.74 USD 0.10 (0.68%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RDY exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.67 and at a high of 14.77.
Follow Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RDY News
- Can Tavalisse Drive Rigel's Growth Through the Rest of 2025?
- ALVO Stock Trades Near 52-Week Low: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell?
- Factbox-Indian textiles, jewellery slapped with 50% Trump tariff; pharma, phones exempt
- Coya Therapeutics stock soars after FDA accepts IND for ALS treatment
- Factbox-Indian textiles, jewellery at risk of 50% Trump tariffs; pharma, phones exempt
- Dr. Reddy's: Needs To Invest $0.95 To Produce $1 Of New Revenues (NYSE:RDY)
- Alvotech Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
- Dr. Reddy's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Generics Sales Boost Revenues
- Dr. Reddy’s stock price target raised to INR1,100 by Jefferies
- Dr. Reddy’s stock price target raised to INR1,200 by Goldman Sachs
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:RDY)
- Wall Street Lunch: Return Of Meme Stock Frenzy Causes Volatility In The Market
- Dr. Reddy’s Labs ADR earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 18th
- Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Dr. Reddy’s stock with Equalweight rating
- Macquarie downgrades Dr. Reddy’s stock rating to Neutral on gRevlimid concerns
- Why Is Dr Reddy's Stock Trading Higher On Thursday? - Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY), Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)
- HSBC upgrades Dr Reddy’s on weight loss drug semaglutide-driven earnings rebound
- Dr. Reddy’s stock rises on biosimilar collaboration with Alvotech
- HSBC upgrades Dr. Reddy’s stock rating citing semaglutide prospects
- Bristol-Myers Squibb At ASCO 2025: A Resilient Play Amid Market Turbulence (NYSE:BMY)
- Indian drugmakers fall as Trump says pharma tariffs coming in 2 weeks
- Pharma Industry Faces Jitters As Trump Hints At Historic Tariffs, BofA Outlines Probable Timeline - Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)
Daily Range
14.67 14.77
Year Range
12.28 16.16
- Previous Close
- 14.64
- Open
- 14.69
- Bid
- 14.74
- Ask
- 15.04
- Low
- 14.67
- High
- 14.77
- Volume
- 512
- Daily Change
- 0.68%
- Month Change
- 3.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.67%
- Year Change
- -7.41%
