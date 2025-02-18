QuotazioniSezioni
MTRX: Matrix Service Company

12.82 USD 0.18 (1.38%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MTRX ha avuto una variazione del -1.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.71 e ad un massimo di 13.17.

Segui le dinamiche di Matrix Service Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.71 13.17
Intervallo Annuale
9.33 16.10
Chiusura Precedente
13.00
Apertura
13.04
Bid
12.82
Ask
13.12
Minimo
12.71
Massimo
13.17
Volume
901
Variazione giornaliera
-1.38%
Variazione Mensile
-13.90%
Variazione Semestrale
4.06%
Variazione Annuale
9.57%
