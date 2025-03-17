QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MCFT
Tornare a Azioni

MCFT: MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc

21.69 USD 0.75 (3.34%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MCFT ha avuto una variazione del -3.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.62 e ad un massimo di 22.41.

Segui le dinamiche di MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MCFT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.62 22.41
Intervallo Annuale
14.38 23.93
Chiusura Precedente
22.44
Apertura
22.41
Bid
21.69
Ask
21.99
Minimo
21.62
Massimo
22.41
Volume
451
Variazione giornaliera
-3.34%
Variazione Mensile
-0.32%
Variazione Semestrale
25.81%
Variazione Annuale
19.57%
21 settembre, domenica