Valute / MCFT
MCFT: MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc
21.69 USD 0.75 (3.34%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MCFT ha avuto una variazione del -3.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.62 e ad un massimo di 22.41.
Segui le dinamiche di MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MCFT News
Intervallo Giornaliero
21.62 22.41
Intervallo Annuale
14.38 23.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.44
- Apertura
- 22.41
- Bid
- 21.69
- Ask
- 21.99
- Minimo
- 21.62
- Massimo
- 22.41
- Volume
- 451
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 25.81%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.57%
21 settembre, domenica