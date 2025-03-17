Currencies / MCFT
MCFT: MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc
22.37 USD 0.32 (1.41%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MCFT exchange rate has changed by -1.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.32 and at a high of 22.87.
Follow MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MCFT News
Daily Range
22.32 22.87
Year Range
14.38 23.93
- Previous Close
- 22.69
- Open
- 22.65
- Bid
- 22.37
- Ask
- 22.67
- Low
- 22.32
- High
- 22.87
- Volume
- 179
- Daily Change
- -1.41%
- Month Change
- 2.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.76%
- Year Change
- 23.32%
