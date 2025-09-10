QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ET
Tornare a Azioni

ET: Energy Transfer LP Common Units

17.30 USD 0.13 (0.75%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ET ha avuto una variazione del -0.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.28 e ad un massimo di 17.47.

Segui le dinamiche di Energy Transfer LP Common Units. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ET News

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.28 17.47
Intervallo Annuale
14.60 21.45
Chiusura Precedente
17.43
Apertura
17.45
Bid
17.30
Ask
17.60
Minimo
17.28
Massimo
17.47
Volume
10.060 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.75%
Variazione Mensile
-2.20%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.59%
Variazione Annuale
8.40%
20 settembre, sabato