Valute / ET
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ET: Energy Transfer LP Common Units
17.30 USD 0.13 (0.75%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ET ha avuto una variazione del -0.75% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.28 e ad un massimo di 17.47.
Segui le dinamiche di Energy Transfer LP Common Units. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ET News
- Energy Transfer Stock: The Market Is Completely Wrong About This Energy Giant (NYSE:ET)
- The Near-Perfect Portfolio Of 3–13% Yields For The Fed's Rate Cuts
- 3 High-Yield Stocks to Buy With $50,000 and Hold Forever
- Panama Canal starts process to select firms to build, operate LPG pipeline
- Eureka! My Favorite Picks To Benefit From Massive AI Disruption
- MLP Industry Analysis: High Yields And 20% Total Return Potential With Plains All American
- Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:FAIRX)
- Can ET Gain From Its Expanding Processing Capacity Amid Rising Demand?
- Western Midstream Stock: MLP With Superior Yield-To-Risk Profile (NYSE:WES)
- ET Stock Outperforms Its Industry in a Year: How to Play?
- 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now
- 1 Fantastic Dividend Stock Down 13% That's a Screaming Buy for Passive Income Investors in 2025
- Targa Resources: The Growth Story Isn't Over (NYSE:TRGP)
- Searching For A Retirement Income Powerhouse? Energy Transfer Is My Answer (NYSE:ET)
- Energy Transfer: A 7.5% Yielding Play That Is Deeply Undervalued (NYSE:ET)
- Energy Transfer Stock: Double Down Before It Breaks Out Higher (NYSE:ET)
- Here Are My Top 3 High-Yield Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: Energy Transfer, Vertical Aerospace, QuantumScape And More
- Energy Transfer: Its Energy Empire Is Better Than The Rock Of The Midstream (NYSE:ET)
- 4 Brilliant Ultra-Yield Pipeline Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- Obiettivo di prezzo di Evertz Technology alzato a C$14 da BMO per forti margini
- Evertz Technology price target raised to C$14 by BMO on strong margins
- Sizing Up The Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Export Projects
- Earnings call transcript: Evertz Technologies Q1 FY2026 earnings beat expectations
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.28 17.47
Intervallo Annuale
14.60 21.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.43
- Apertura
- 17.45
- Bid
- 17.30
- Ask
- 17.60
- Minimo
- 17.28
- Massimo
- 17.47
- Volume
- 10.060 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.75%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.40%
20 settembre, sabato