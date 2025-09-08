Currencies / ET
ET: Energy Transfer LP Common Units
17.60 USD 0.08 (0.46%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ET exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.55 and at a high of 17.68.
Follow Energy Transfer LP Common Units dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ET News
Daily Range
17.55 17.68
Year Range
14.60 21.45
- Previous Close
- 17.52
- Open
- 17.58
- Bid
- 17.60
- Ask
- 17.90
- Low
- 17.55
- High
- 17.68
- Volume
- 2.880 K
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- -0.51%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.97%
- Year Change
- 10.28%
