BWG: BrandywineGLOBAL Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc
8.83 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BWG ha avuto una variazione del 0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.81 e ad un massimo di 8.90.
Segui le dinamiche di BrandywineGLOBAL Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BWG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.81 8.90
Intervallo Annuale
7.46 8.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.82
- Apertura
- 8.85
- Bid
- 8.83
- Ask
- 9.13
- Minimo
- 8.81
- Massimo
- 8.90
- Volume
- 95
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.34%
