QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BWG
Tornare a Azioni

BWG: BrandywineGLOBAL Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc

8.83 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BWG ha avuto una variazione del 0.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.81 e ad un massimo di 8.90.

Segui le dinamiche di BrandywineGLOBAL Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BWG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.81 8.90
Intervallo Annuale
7.46 8.93
Chiusura Precedente
8.82
Apertura
8.85
Bid
8.83
Ask
9.13
Minimo
8.81
Massimo
8.90
Volume
95
Variazione giornaliera
0.11%
Variazione Mensile
3.03%
Variazione Semestrale
6.77%
Variazione Annuale
-0.34%
23 settembre, martedì
12:30
USD
Conto Corrente
Agire
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-450.170 B
13:00
USD
Discorso del Governatore Bowman della Fed
Agire
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Vendita di Case Esistenti
Agire
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Vendita di Case Esistenti m/m
Agire
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discorso del Presidente della Fed Powell
Agire
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Asta di Banconote a 2 anni
Agire
Fcst
Prev
3.641%