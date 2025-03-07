QuotesSections
Currencies / BWG
BWG: BrandywineGLOBAL Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc

8.83 USD 0.01 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BWG exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.81 and at a high of 8.90.

Follow BrandywineGLOBAL Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
8.81 8.90
Year Range
7.46 8.93
Previous Close
8.82
Open
8.85
Bid
8.83
Ask
9.13
Low
8.81
High
8.90
Volume
95
Daily Change
0.11%
Month Change
3.03%
6 Months Change
6.77%
Year Change
-0.34%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Current Account
Act
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-450.170 B
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
2-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%