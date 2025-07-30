QuotazioniSezioni
ASB: Associated Banc-Corp

26.27 USD 0.28 (1.05%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ASB ha avuto una variazione del -1.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.11 e ad un massimo di 26.60.

Segui le dinamiche di Associated Banc-Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.11 26.60
Intervallo Annuale
18.33 28.18
Chiusura Precedente
26.55
Apertura
26.50
Bid
26.27
Ask
26.57
Minimo
26.11
Massimo
26.60
Volume
1.107 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.05%
Variazione Mensile
-0.57%
Variazione Semestrale
16.91%
Variazione Annuale
22.53%
20 settembre, sabato