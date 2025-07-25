Currencies / ASB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ASB: Associated Banc-Corp
25.55 USD 0.36 (1.39%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ASB exchange rate has changed by -1.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.34 and at a high of 25.91.
Follow Associated Banc-Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ASB News
- ASB vs. UMBF: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- U.S. mid-cap bank outlook for 2026 "optimistic," Barclays says
- Associated Banc-Corp stock rating reiterated at Market Perform by KBW
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.08%
- Aussie shipbuilder Austal’s shares hit record high on strong earnings, govt. deal
- Why Is UMB (UMBF) Up 11% Since Last Earnings Report?
- ASB or UMBF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Why Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- New Zealand’s central bank may cut interest rates twice more this year to 2.50%: Reuters poll
- Quavo's AI-Powered Platform Grabs $300M To Combat Mounting Financial Fraud - Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB), First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)
- ASB vs. UMBF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Why Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Austal shares hit record high on shipbuilding deal with Australia govt
- Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
- 4 Value Stocks to Shield Amid Labor Market and Trade Worries
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
- Here's Why Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is a Strong Value Stock
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.08%
- Associated Banc-Corp Stock Gains on Q2 Earnings Beat, NII View Raised
- Associated Banc-Corp Reports Q2 Record
- Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
25.34 25.91
Year Range
18.33 28.18
- Previous Close
- 25.91
- Open
- 25.86
- Bid
- 25.55
- Ask
- 25.85
- Low
- 25.34
- High
- 25.91
- Volume
- 516
- Daily Change
- -1.39%
- Month Change
- -3.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.71%
- Year Change
- 19.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%