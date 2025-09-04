Valute / ALB
ALB: Albemarle Corporation
81.82 USD 0.89 (1.10%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ALB ha avuto una variazione del 1.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 81.31 e ad un massimo di 83.93.
Segui le dinamiche di Albemarle Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
81.31 83.93
Intervallo Annuale
49.43 113.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 80.93
- Apertura
- 81.82
- Bid
- 81.82
- Ask
- 82.12
- Minimo
- 81.31
- Massimo
- 83.93
- Volume
- 3.504 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.19%
20 settembre, sabato