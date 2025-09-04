QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ALB
Tornare a Azioni

ALB: Albemarle Corporation

81.82 USD 0.89 (1.10%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ALB ha avuto una variazione del 1.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 81.31 e ad un massimo di 83.93.

Segui le dinamiche di Albemarle Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ALB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
81.31 83.93
Intervallo Annuale
49.43 113.91
Chiusura Precedente
80.93
Apertura
81.82
Bid
81.82
Ask
82.12
Minimo
81.31
Massimo
83.93
Volume
3.504 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.10%
Variazione Mensile
-0.18%
Variazione Semestrale
13.64%
Variazione Annuale
-13.19%
20 settembre, sabato