ALB: Albemarle Corporation
80.59 USD 0.44 (0.54%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALB exchange rate has changed by -0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.00 and at a high of 82.00.
Follow Albemarle Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
80.00 82.00
Year Range
49.43 113.91
- Previous Close
- 81.03
- Open
- 80.77
- Bid
- 80.59
- Ask
- 80.89
- Low
- 80.00
- High
- 82.00
- Volume
- 1.444 K
- Daily Change
- -0.54%
- Month Change
- -1.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.93%
- Year Change
- -14.49%
