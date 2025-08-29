QuotesSections
Currencies / ALB
Back to US Stock Market

ALB: Albemarle Corporation

80.59 USD 0.44 (0.54%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ALB exchange rate has changed by -0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 80.00 and at a high of 82.00.

Follow Albemarle Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ALB News

Daily Range
80.00 82.00
Year Range
49.43 113.91
Previous Close
81.03
Open
80.77
Bid
80.59
Ask
80.89
Low
80.00
High
82.00
Volume
1.444 K
Daily Change
-0.54%
Month Change
-1.68%
6 Months Change
11.93%
Year Change
-14.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%