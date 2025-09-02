통화 / ALB
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ALB: Albemarle Corporation
81.82 USD 0.89 (1.10%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ALB 환율이 오늘 1.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 81.31이고 고가는 83.93이었습니다.
Albemarle Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALB News
- Brodrick And Eade On What's Really Powering The Rally In Stocks And Metals
- Factbox-Australia’s biggest takeover deals that fell apart
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.11%
- These Were the 3 Top-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights DuPont de Nemours, Albemarle and Methanex
- Albemarle (ALB) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
- 3 Diversified Chemical Stocks to Watch Amid Demand Worries
- Albemarle: Big Lithium News Rocks The Market (NYSE:ALB)
- Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Lithium Miners Sink As CATL Prepares To Restart, Large Deals Continue In The Background - Contemporary Amperex Tech (OTC:CYATY)
- Wall Street indexes notch record high closes, investors bet rate cut
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.43%
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq notch record high closes, investors bet rate cut
- S&P 500 notches record high close, investors bet on Fed rate cut
- S&P 500 nears record high, investors bet on Fed rate cut
- UnitedHealth and Alibaba Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Albemarle Stock (ALB) Falls 11% on News China Is Restarting a Lithium Mine - TipRanks.com
- Wall St pauses near record highs after job revisions keep rate cut bets intact
- Wall St subdued as rate cut bets intact after employment revision figures
- Alibaba, Yandex Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Lithium stocks tumble after report of CATL mine resuming production
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- These Were the 5 Top-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- These Were the 2 Top-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
일일 변동 비율
81.31 83.93
년간 변동
49.43 113.91
- 이전 종가
- 80.93
- 시가
- 81.82
- Bid
- 81.82
- Ask
- 82.12
- 저가
- 81.31
- 고가
- 83.93
- 볼륨
- 3.504 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.10%
- 월 변동
- -0.18%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.64%
- 년간 변동율
- -13.19%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K