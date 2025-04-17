QuotazioniSezioni
AGNCO
AGNCO: AGNC Investment Corp - Depositary Shares, each representing a 1

25.74 USD 0.05 (0.19%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AGNCO ha avuto una variazione del 0.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.61 e ad un massimo di 25.75.

Segui le dinamiche di AGNC Investment Corp - Depositary Shares, each representing a 1. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.61 25.75
Intervallo Annuale
23.68 25.95
Chiusura Precedente
25.69
Apertura
25.63
Bid
25.74
Ask
26.04
Minimo
25.61
Massimo
25.75
Volume
69
Variazione giornaliera
0.19%
Variazione Mensile
1.70%
Variazione Semestrale
2.31%
Variazione Annuale
2.92%
20 settembre, sabato