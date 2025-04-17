Currencies / AGNCO
AGNCO: AGNC Investment Corp - Depositary Shares, each representing a 1
25.56 USD 0.08 (0.31%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AGNCO exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.51 and at a high of 25.65.
Follow AGNC Investment Corp - Depositary Shares, each representing a 1 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
25.51 25.65
Year Range
23.68 25.95
- Previous Close
- 25.64
- Open
- 25.65
- Bid
- 25.56
- Ask
- 25.86
- Low
- 25.51
- High
- 25.65
- Volume
- 105
- Daily Change
- -0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.59%
- Year Change
- 2.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%