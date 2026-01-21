Unicorn and SFP Indicator for MT5
- Indicatori
- Mehnoosh Karimi
- Versione: 3.1
- Attivazioni: 10
Unicorn + SFP Indicator for MT5
The Unicorn + SFP Indicator is designed to identify Unicorn Zones and detect the Swing Failure Pattern (SFP). Within the ICT trading framework, Unicorn Zones are formed when Breaker Blocks overlap with Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), creating high-probability areas where price reversals are more likely to occur.
In addition, the indicator detects false breakouts—commonly known as SFPs—and highlights them on the chart using small directional arrows for clear visual confirmation.
Key Features of the Unicorn + SFP Indicator
The table below summarizes the main specifications of the indicator:
- Category: ICT / Liquidity / Smart Money
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Skill Level: Advanced
- Indicator Type: Reversal & Continuation
- Timeframe: Multi-timeframe
- Trading Style: Day Trading
- Market: All Markets
Indicator Overview
Unicorn Zones are displayed as colored rectangles at candlestick highs and lows.
- Bullish Unicorn Zones appear in light purple
- Bearish Unicorn Zones are shown in pink
These zones highlight potential reversal areas and often act as dynamic support and resistance levels.
Performance in an Uptrend
On the Ethereum (ETH) 15-minute chart, price returned to a Bullish Unicorn Zone (light purple) twice. In both instances, an SFP formation occurred, which the indicator clearly marked with green arrows, signaling potential bullish reversals.
Performance in a Downtrend
On the NZD/USD 30-minute chart, an apparent bullish move turned out to be misleading. A false breakout above the Bearish Unicorn Zone (pink) resulted in an SFP, which the indicator identified with a red arrow, indicating a potential bearish reversal.
Indicator Settings & Customization
For more precise analysis, the indicator offers extensive configuration options, including:
- Chart & Object Colors: Fully customizable
- Candle Count: Number of bars used in analysis (default: 1000)
Breaker Block (BB) Settings
- Enable Level 1 Breaker Blocks
- Choose Breaker Block type and display the most recent ones
- Set the number of Breaker Blocks shown on the chart
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Settings
- Enable or disable FVG display
- Select FVG type and recent occurrences
- Define the number of visible FVGs
Unicorn Zone & SFP Settings
- Toggle Unicorn Zone visibility
- Select SFP type
- Customize SFP display options
Conclusion
The Unicorn + SFP Indicator is built on ICT and Smart Money concepts, helping traders identify false breakouts (SFPs) and high-probability reversal zones (Unicorn Zones). These zones represent critical liquidity areas where price is more likely to reverse once an SFP pattern is confirmed, making the indicator a valuable tool for advanced traders seeking precision and structure in their analysis.