Unicorn and SFP Indicator for MT5

Unicorn + SFP Indicator for MT5

The Unicorn + SFP Indicator is designed to identify Unicorn Zones and detect the Swing Failure Pattern (SFP). Within the ICT trading framework, Unicorn Zones are formed when Breaker Blocks overlap with Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), creating high-probability areas where price reversals are more likely to occur.

In addition, the indicator detects false breakouts—commonly known as SFPs—and highlights them on the chart using small directional arrows for clear visual confirmation.

Key Features of the Unicorn + SFP Indicator

The table below summarizes the main specifications of the indicator:

Category: ICT / Liquidity / Smart Money

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Skill Level: Advanced

Indicator Type: Reversal & Continuation

Timeframe: Multi-timeframe

Trading Style: Day Trading

Market: All Markets

Indicator Overview



Unicorn Zones are displayed as colored rectangles at candlestick highs and lows.

Bullish Unicorn Zones appear in light purple

Bearish Unicorn Zones are shown in pink

These zones highlight potential reversal areas and often act as dynamic support and resistance levels.

Performance in an Uptrend

On the Ethereum (ETH) 15-minute chart, price returned to a Bullish Unicorn Zone (light purple) twice. In both instances, an SFP formation occurred, which the indicator clearly marked with green arrows, signaling potential bullish reversals.

Performance in a Downtrend

On the NZD/USD 30-minute chart, an apparent bullish move turned out to be misleading. A false breakout above the Bearish Unicorn Zone (pink) resulted in an SFP, which the indicator identified with a red arrow, indicating a potential bearish reversal.

Indicator Settings & Customization

For more precise analysis, the indicator offers extensive configuration options, including:

Chart & Object Colors: Fully customizable

Candle Count: Number of bars used in analysis (default: 1000)

Breaker Block (BB) Settings

Enable Level 1 Breaker Blocks

Choose Breaker Block type and display the most recent ones

Set the number of Breaker Blocks shown on the chart

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Settings

Enable or disable FVG display

Select FVG type and recent occurrences

Define the number of visible FVGs

Unicorn Zone & SFP Settings



Toggle Unicorn Zone visibility

Select SFP type

Customize SFP display options

Conclusion



The Unicorn + SFP Indicator is built on ICT and Smart Money concepts, helping traders identify false breakouts (SFPs) and high-probability reversal zones (Unicorn Zones). These zones represent critical liquidity areas where price is more likely to reverse once an SFP pattern is confirmed, making the indicator a valuable tool for advanced traders seeking precision and structure in their analysis.