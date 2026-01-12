SmartFlow Scanner

Helios SmartFlow Scanner - Professional Multi-Symbol Trading System

The Helios SmartFlow Scanner is a comprehensive trading solution that monitors up to 12 currency pairs and indices simultaneously, detecting high-probability setups using the proven CRT (Consolidation, Retest, Trend) pattern methodology combined with advanced correlation analysis.

Core Trading Methodology

The system identifies accumulation zones where price consolidates, detects manipulation phases when price breaks key levels, and captures distribution opportunities when price returns to the range for optimal entries. Each signal is validated through multiple timeframe trend analysis using a higher timeframe moving average filter to ensure trades align with the dominant market direction.

Advanced Correlation Confluence System

The scanner employs a dual-layer correlation engine that analyzes both historical relationships over 200 bars and dynamic correlations across 50 recent bars. This weighted correlation matrix identifies when multiple instruments confirm the same directional bias, adding conviction to trading signals. Each setup receives a correlation score that reflects how well other markets support the trade direction.

Intelligent Stop Loss and Take Profit Calculation

Stop losses are calculated using the GoldRush ATR-based method, which adapts to current market volatility while maintaining a minimum buffer zone for protection. Take profit levels use a weighted algorithm that combines ATR projections, pattern range measurements, and key support and resistance levels to optimize reward potential while maintaining realistic targets.

Candlestick Pattern Recognition

The system identifies ten classic reversal patterns including hammers, shooting stars, engulfing patterns, morning and evening stars, harami formations, piercing lines, and dark cloud covers. When patterns align with CRT setups and correlation confluence, signal scores are enhanced and risk-reward ratios are adjusted favorably.

Dual Trading Modes

Manual mode presents verified signals on an interactive dashboard where traders can review complete trade details including entry price, GoldRush stop loss, weighted take profit, risk-reward ratio, signal score, and correlation rating before executing trades with a single click. Auto mode enables hands-free trading with individual symbol control, allowing traders to enable automated execution on selected instruments while keeping others in manual mode.

Comprehensive Signal Management

The system prevents overtrading through intelligent cooldown periods after stopped trades, limits active signals per symbol, and maintains a closed trade history to avoid reopening recently closed positions. Signals persist across terminal restarts and can be configured to remain active until target or stop is hit rather than expiring after a set time period.

Symbol Advisor Panel

A detailed analysis panel provides in-depth information for each monitored symbol including current CRT stage, HTF trend direction and strength, momentum scores, volatility ratings, detected candlestick patterns, correlation relationships with other instruments, session analysis, and actionable trading recommendations based on current market conditions.

Real-Time Performance Tracking

The dashboard displays live profit and loss in pips for active signals, tracks overall system performance with success rate statistics, monitors correlation system status, and provides complete transparency into all trading decisions and calculations.

Flexible Configuration

Traders can customize CRT pattern parameters including minimum consolidation bars, range size requirements, breakout thresholds, and pullback ratios. The correlation system allows adjustment of historical versus dynamic weighting, minimum correlation thresholds, and momentum detection sensitivity. Individual lot sizes can be set per symbol with on-dashboard editing capabilities.

Risk Management Features

The system enforces spread tolerance checks, validates risk-reward ratios before signal generation, displays clear warnings when stops exceed targets, and implements configurable slippage protection. Trade management includes optional breakeven and partial profit stop adjustments for running positions.

Broker Compatibility

Advanced symbol detection automatically identifies broker-specific naming conventions including suffixes, prefixes, and alternative instrument names for forex pairs, gold, and major indices across different trading platforms.

Professional Dashboard Interface

The scalable interface adapts to any screen resolution while maintaining clarity and readability. Color-coded signal strength indicators provide instant visual feedback. Real-time updates show current market prices and signal status. Interactive buttons enable quick trade execution and auto-trading toggles without requiring separate settings panels.

The Helios SmartFlow Scanner combines institutional-grade pattern recognition with retail trader accessibility, delivering a complete trading system that identifies opportunities, validates setups through correlation confluence, calculates optimal trade levels, and provides both manual control and automated execution capabilities across multiple markets simultaneously.


作者的更多信息
CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
实用工具
CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 - 专业模式扫描器 概述 CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 是由 Helios Technologies 开发的高级多品种专家顾问,专门检测和交易 CRT(盘整-操纵-分配)模式,并具有智能趋势对齐功能。该 EA 将机构交易概念与智能信号管理相结合,在多个市场提供高概率交易机会。 主要功能 趋势对齐信号生成 智能趋势分析:仅生成与主导市场趋势一致的信号 多时间框架确认:使用更高时间框架分析来过滤低概率设置 自适应信号方向:看涨趋势 = 仅买入信号,看跌趋势 = 仅卖出信号,中性趋势 = 允许双向 多品种市场扫描器 支持 12+ 种工具:监控 EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY、USDCHF、AUDUSD、USDCAD、EURGBP、XAUUSD、US30、GER40、US100、UK100 实时模式检测:持续扫描所有配置品种的 CRT 模式 经纪商品种自动检测:自动适应不同经纪商的品种命名约定 智能信号管理 止损冷却系统:通过可配置的冷却期防止报复性交易(默认:30 分钟)
Gold Rush Helios
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
实用工具
GoldRush Pro EA - 高级黄金交易系统与模式识别 用智能自动化改变您的黄金交易 GoldRush Pro EA v7.0 是一个复杂的自动交易系统,专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金(XAUUSD)交易而设计。结合先进的模式识别和智能趋势分析,这个 EA 提供专业级的交易自动化和卓越的风险管理。 关键功能和优势 双重信号技术 基础入场系统:基于动量、波动性和市场方向的趋势跟随信号 模式识别引擎:识别 6 种高概率烛台模式以增强入场 信号强度评级:每个信号评级为 1-3 以进行质量评估 智能入场过滤:结合多重确认因素以获得最佳交易时机 专业仪表板界面 实时控制面板:完全交互式仪表板,可直接编辑手数 实时性能指标:即时跟踪余额、净值、每日盈亏和胜率 信号监视器:显示所有待处理和活跃信号以及模式指标 一键交易:手动买入/卖出按钮,可自定义手数 状态指示灯:EA 状态和市场条件的即时视觉反馈 高级目标管理 智能部分平仓:在 1.5 倍风险回报时自动平仓 50% 动态止损管理:部分利润锁定后将止损移至盈亏平衡点 模式奖励系统:模式确认交易的增强目标(3.5
NYOpen Scalper
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
实用工具
Helios NY Open Scalper EA - Professional Volatility Breakout System Helios NY Open Scalper EA is an advanced automated trading system designed to capitalize on the explosive volatility that occurs during the New York market open. The Expert Advisor combines range breakout methodology with Fair Value Gap confirmation to identify high-probability trade setups during one of the most liquid trading sessions of the day. Trading Methodology The EA implements a disciplined approach to trading the N
FREE
FX Calcuclator
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
实用工具
Professional Dashboard Calculator for MT5 Overview A comprehensive trading calculator designed for serious Forex traders who need instant risk and position analysis directly on their MT5 charts. This Expert Advisor provides real-time calculations of all critical trading metrics, helping you make informed decisions before entering any trade. Key Features Real-Time Position Analysis Instant calculation of risk amount in account currency Profit potential with precise pip calculations Risk/Reward ra
FREE
Apollo Signals
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
实用工具
APOLLO SIGNALS EA - PROFESSIONAL COPY TRADING SYSTEM Automatically Broadcast Your Trading Signals to Telegram PRODUCT OVERVIEW Apollo Signals is an Expert Advisor that monitors your MetaTrader 5 trading activity and automatically broadcasts professional signal messages to your Telegram channel or group. Whether you trade manually or use other EAs, Apollo Signals captures every trade with precision timing and formats them into professional signals for your followers. LICENSING & ACTIVATION A
FREE
JohnApollo
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
实用工具
JOHN EA - MANUAL TRADING ASSISTANT Professional Order Management and Risk Control Tool PRODUCT OVERVIEW JOHN EA is a manual trading assistant designed to help you efficiently manage multiple pending orders in MetaTrader 5. This is NOT an automated trading robot - you maintain complete control over all trading decisions while the EA provides advanced order management tools, risk management features, and monitoring capabilities. LICENSING & ACTIVATION Activation Policy: Your purchase includes
FREE
Phoenix Dual Engine
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
专家
Brief Description Advanced dual-strategy Expert Advisor combining grid trading and position management techniques with comprehensive risk management across major currency pairs. Trading Strategy Phoenix Dual Engine is an automated trading system that operates two independent trading engines simultaneously - one for Buy positions and one for Sell positions. This approach allows the EA to execute trades in both market directions while implementing risk control measures. Core Strategy: The EA emp
CRT Professional
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
实用工具
CRT PRO EA - ADVANCED CANDLE RANGE THEORY TRADING SYSTEM Institutional Smart Money Trading with AMD Framework PRODUCT OVERVIEW CRT Pro EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor that implements the powerful Candle Range Theory (CRT) trading methodology combined with the AMD Framework (Accumulation, Manipulation, Distribution). This advanced trading system is designed for serious traders who want to capitalize on institutional market movements and smart money concepts through automated or manual trad
QuantumFlow Scalper
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
实用工具
QUANTUM FLOW SCALPER  - High-Frequency Scalping System DESCRIPTION The Quantum Flow Scalper v2.0 is a high-frequency scalping system for MetaTrader 5 that targets small, frequent profits throughout the trading session. The system operates dual scalping engines for buy and sell directions that can capture price movements in both directions simultaneously. SCALPING APPROACH High-Frequency Trading The EA is designed for scalping operations, opening multiple positions throughout the trading day to
Kensei EA
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
专家
Kensei EA - Professional Smart Money Trading System Kensei EA is an advanced automated trading system built on Conceptual Retail Trading principles. The Expert Advisor identifies high-probability trade setups by analyzing market structure, liquidity sweeps, and institutional order flow patterns. Trading Methodology The EA implements three proven setups that smart money traders use to enter positions with favorable risk-reward ratios: Opening Range Breakout Strategy The system establishes a price
筛选:
无评论
回复评论