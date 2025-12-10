Quantum Starlight
- Anthony Dewayne Wasome
- Versione: 2.55
- Attivazioni: 15
This EA implements a Daily Breakout Strategy that identifies the previous day's high and low price levels and places pending orders to trade potential breakouts from these key levels. It's designed for ECN/PROP trading environments with advanced risk management features.
Core Trading Logic
1. Breakout Detection
- Previous Day Range: Calculates the high and low of the previous trading day (D1 timeframe)
- Breakout Levels:
- Buy Stop placed at Previous Day High (+ optional buffer)
- Sell Stop placed at Previous Day Low (- optional buffer)
- Confirmation Options:
- Can wait for X bars to confirm breakout
- Can wait for price retest before entering
2. Order Types
- Pending Orders Mode (default): Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders
- Market Orders Mode: Enters immediately when breakout occurs
- OCO Logic: When one order fills, the opposite order is automatically canceled
Risk Management Features
1. Position Sizing
- Fixed Lot Size: Uses a predefined lot size
- Auto Lot Sizing: Calculates lot size based on risk percentage
- Volume Validation: Automatically adjusts to broker's min/max/step requirements
2. Stop Loss & Take Profit
- Fixed Points: SL and TP set in points (e.g., 400 points SL, 1000 points TP)
- ECN Compatibility: Properly handles ECN order execution
3. Advanced Exit Strategies
- Partial Close: Closes a percentage (default 50%) of position when reaching profit target (200 points)
- Breakeven: Moves SL to breakeven after specified profit (100 points)
- Trailing Stop: Activates after certain profit (200 points) with adjustable distance
4. Daily Risk Controls
- Max Daily Loss: Stops trading if daily loss exceeds percentage
- Max Daily Profit: Stops trading if daily profit target reached
- Max Orders Per Day: Limits number of trades per day
Session & Time Filters
1. Trading Sessions
- Asian Session: 03:00 - 10:00
- London Session: 13:00 - 15:00
- New York Session: 15:00 - 23:00
- Can trade individual sessions or all sessions
2. Time-Based Controls
- Trading Hours: Define start/end times
- Day of Week: Select which days to trade
- Order Deletion Time: Automatically deletes pending orders at specified time
Special Features
1. Spike Detection
- Detects rapid price movements (fast market conditions)
- Skips partial close during spikes to avoid premature exits
2. Spread Filter
- Prevents trading when spread exceeds maximum allowed
3. Margin Protection
- Checks available margin before placing orders
- Uses safety buffer (2.5x) for margin requirements
4. Order Retry Logic
- Retries failed orders up to 3 times
- Handles requotes and temporary failures
How It Trades - Step by Step
Initialization:
- Identifies previous day's high/low
- Validates broker specifications (lot sizes, digits, etc.)
Order Placement (at session start):
- Places Buy Stop at previous day high (+ buffer)
- Places Sell Stop at previous day low (- buffer)
- Sets SL/TP for both orders
-
Breakout Execution:
- When price breaks above high → Buy Stop triggers
- When price breaks below low → Sell Stop triggers
- Opposite order automatically canceled (OCO)
-
Position Management:
- At 200 points profit: Partial close (50% by default)
- At 100 points profit: Move to breakeven (if enabled)
- After 200 points: Activate trailing stop (if enabled)
- At TP/SL: Close remaining position
-
Daily Reset:
- At midnight, calculates new previous day levels
- Resets daily counters and statistics
Configuration Tips
For Conservative Trading:
- Use larger SL (400+ points)
- Enable breakeven early (100 points)
- Use partial close at 50%
- Set max daily loss to 2-3%
For Aggressive Trading:
- Use smaller SL (200-300 points)
- Enable trailing stop with tight distance
- Use higher risk percentage
- Trade all sessions
For Prop Firms:
- Set max daily loss to firm's limit
- Use strict spread filter
- Enable all safety features
- Use moderate position sizing
Key Advantages
- No Repainting: Uses actual previous day levels
- ECN Compatible: Properly handles ECN order execution
- Comprehensive Risk Management: Multiple layers of protection
- Flexible: Can be adapted to various market conditions
- Professional Features: Partial close, spike detection, OCO logic
This EA is designed for traders who want a systematic approach to trading daily breakouts with robust risk management and professional-grade features suitable for both retail and prop firm trading environments.