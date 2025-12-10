Quantum Starlight

This EA implements a Daily Breakout Strategy that identifies the previous day's high and low price levels and places pending orders to trade potential breakouts from these key levels. It's designed for ECN/PROP trading environments with advanced risk management features.

Core Trading Logic

1. Breakout Detection

  • Previous Day Range: Calculates the high and low of the previous trading day (D1 timeframe)
  • Breakout Levels:
    • Buy Stop placed at Previous Day High (+ optional buffer)
    • Sell Stop placed at Previous Day Low (- optional buffer)
  • Confirmation Options:
    • Can wait for X bars to confirm breakout
    • Can wait for price retest before entering

2. Order Types

  • Pending Orders Mode (default): Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders
  • Market Orders Mode: Enters immediately when breakout occurs
  • OCO Logic: When one order fills, the opposite order is automatically canceled

Risk Management Features

1. Position Sizing

  • Fixed Lot Size: Uses a predefined lot size
  • Auto Lot Sizing: Calculates lot size based on risk percentage
  • Volume Validation: Automatically adjusts to broker's min/max/step requirements

2. Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Fixed Points: SL and TP set in points (e.g., 400 points SL, 1000 points TP)
  • ECN Compatibility: Properly handles ECN order execution

3. Advanced Exit Strategies

  • Partial Close: Closes a percentage (default 50%) of position when reaching profit target (200 points)
  • Breakeven: Moves SL to breakeven after specified profit (100 points)
  • Trailing Stop: Activates after certain profit (200 points) with adjustable distance

4. Daily Risk Controls

  • Max Daily Loss: Stops trading if daily loss exceeds percentage
  • Max Daily Profit: Stops trading if daily profit target reached
  • Max Orders Per Day: Limits number of trades per day

Session & Time Filters

1. Trading Sessions

  • Asian Session: 03:00 - 10:00
  • London Session: 13:00 - 15:00
  • New York Session: 15:00 - 23:00
  • Can trade individual sessions or all sessions

2. Time-Based Controls

  • Trading Hours: Define start/end times
  • Day of Week: Select which days to trade
  • Order Deletion Time: Automatically deletes pending orders at specified time

Special Features

1. Spike Detection

  • Detects rapid price movements (fast market conditions)
  • Skips partial close during spikes to avoid premature exits

2. Spread Filter

  • Prevents trading when spread exceeds maximum allowed

3. Margin Protection

  • Checks available margin before placing orders
  • Uses safety buffer (2.5x) for margin requirements

4. Order Retry Logic

  • Retries failed orders up to 3 times
  • Handles requotes and temporary failures

How It Trades - Step by Step

  1. Initialization:

    • Identifies previous day's high/low
    • Validates broker specifications (lot sizes, digits, etc.)

  2. Order Placement (at session start):

    • Places Buy Stop at previous day high (+ buffer)
    • Places Sell Stop at previous day low (- buffer)
    • Sets SL/TP for both orders

  3. Breakout Execution:

    • When price breaks above high → Buy Stop triggers
    • When price breaks below low → Sell Stop triggers
    • Opposite order automatically canceled (OCO)

  4. Position Management:

    • At 200 points profit: Partial close (50% by default)
    • At 100 points profit: Move to breakeven (if enabled)
    • After 200 points: Activate trailing stop (if enabled)
    • At TP/SL: Close remaining position

  5. Daily Reset:

    • At midnight, calculates new previous day levels
    • Resets daily counters and statistics

Configuration Tips

For Conservative Trading:

  • Use larger SL (400+ points)
  • Enable breakeven early (100 points)
  • Use partial close at 50%
  • Set max daily loss to 2-3%

For Aggressive Trading:

  • Use smaller SL (200-300 points)
  • Enable trailing stop with tight distance
  • Use higher risk percentage
  • Trade all sessions

For Prop Firms:

  • Set max daily loss to firm's limit
  • Use strict spread filter
  • Enable all safety features
  • Use moderate position sizing

Key Advantages

  1. No Repainting: Uses actual previous day levels
  2. ECN Compatible: Properly handles ECN order execution
  3. Comprehensive Risk Management: Multiple layers of protection
  4. Flexible: Can be adapted to various market conditions
  5. Professional Features: Partial close, spike detection, OCO logic

This EA is designed for traders who want a systematic approach to trading daily breakouts with robust risk management and professional-grade features suitable for both retail and prop firm trading environments.


