Quantum Starlight

This EA implements a Daily Breakout Strategy that identifies the previous day's high and low price levels and places pending orders to trade potential breakouts from these key levels. It's designed for ECN/PROP trading environments with advanced risk management features.

Core Trading Logic

1. Breakout Detection

Previous Day Range : Calculates the high and low of the previous trading day (D1 timeframe)

: Calculates the high and low of the previous trading day (D1 timeframe) Breakout Levels : Buy Stop placed at Previous Day High (+ optional buffer) Sell Stop placed at Previous Day Low (- optional buffer)

: Confirmation Options : Can wait for X bars to confirm breakout Can wait for price retest before entering

:

2. Order Types

Pending Orders Mode (default): Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders

(default): Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders Market Orders Mode : Enters immediately when breakout occurs

: Enters immediately when breakout occurs OCO Logic: When one order fills, the opposite order is automatically canceled

Risk Management Features

1. Position Sizing

Fixed Lot Size : Uses a predefined lot size

: Uses a predefined lot size Auto Lot Sizing : Calculates lot size based on risk percentage

: Calculates lot size based on risk percentage Volume Validation: Automatically adjusts to broker's min/max/step requirements

2. Stop Loss & Take Profit

Fixed Points : SL and TP set in points (e.g., 400 points SL, 1000 points TP)

: SL and TP set in points (e.g., 400 points SL, 1000 points TP) ECN Compatibility: Properly handles ECN order execution

3. Advanced Exit Strategies

Partial Close : Closes a percentage (default 50%) of position when reaching profit target (200 points)

: Closes a percentage (default 50%) of position when reaching profit target (200 points) Breakeven : Moves SL to breakeven after specified profit (100 points)

: Moves SL to breakeven after specified profit (100 points) Trailing Stop: Activates after certain profit (200 points) with adjustable distance

4. Daily Risk Controls

Max Daily Loss : Stops trading if daily loss exceeds percentage

: Stops trading if daily loss exceeds percentage Max Daily Profit : Stops trading if daily profit target reached

: Stops trading if daily profit target reached Max Orders Per Day: Limits number of trades per day

Session & Time Filters

1. Trading Sessions

Asian Session : 03:00 - 10:00

: 03:00 - 10:00 London Session : 13:00 - 15:00

: 13:00 - 15:00 New York Session : 15:00 - 23:00

: 15:00 - 23:00 Can trade individual sessions or all sessions

2. Time-Based Controls

Trading Hours : Define start/end times

: Define start/end times Day of Week : Select which days to trade

: Select which days to trade Order Deletion Time: Automatically deletes pending orders at specified time

Special Features

1. Spike Detection

Detects rapid price movements (fast market conditions)

Skips partial close during spikes to avoid premature exits

2. Spread Filter

Prevents trading when spread exceeds maximum allowed

3. Margin Protection

Checks available margin before placing orders

Uses safety buffer (2.5x) for margin requirements

4. Order Retry Logic

Retries failed orders up to 3 times

Handles requotes and temporary failures

How It Trades - Step by Step

Initialization: Identifies previous day's high/low

Validates broker specifications (lot sizes, digits, etc.) Order Placement (at session start): Places Buy Stop at previous day high (+ buffer)

Places Sell Stop at previous day low (- buffer)

Sets SL/TP for both orders Breakout Execution: When price breaks above high → Buy Stop triggers

When price breaks below low → Sell Stop triggers

Opposite order automatically canceled (OCO) Position Management: At 200 points profit : Partial close (50% by default)

: Partial close (50% by default) At 100 points profit : Move to breakeven (if enabled)

: Move to breakeven (if enabled) After 200 points : Activate trailing stop (if enabled)

: Activate trailing stop (if enabled) At TP/SL: Close remaining position Daily Reset: At midnight, calculates new previous day levels

Resets daily counters and statistics

Configuration Tips

For Conservative Trading:

Use larger SL (400+ points)

Enable breakeven early (100 points)

Use partial close at 50%

Set max daily loss to 2-3%

For Aggressive Trading:

Use smaller SL (200-300 points)

Enable trailing stop with tight distance

Use higher risk percentage

Trade all sessions

For Prop Firms:

Set max daily loss to firm's limit

Use strict spread filter

Enable all safety features

Use moderate position sizing

Key Advantages

No Repainting: Uses actual previous day levels ECN Compatible: Properly handles ECN order execution Comprehensive Risk Management: Multiple layers of protection Flexible: Can be adapted to various market conditions Professional Features: Partial close, spike detection, OCO logic

This EA is designed for traders who want a systematic approach to trading daily breakouts with robust risk management and professional-grade features suitable for both retail and prop firm trading environments.