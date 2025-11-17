Fulcrum Trading EA - Professional Trading EA with 4 different trading modes, Advanced AI & ML Logic

The Fulcrum EA trades via Grid, Ladder, Hedging, Auto and Smart recovery modes.

The EA is fully customizable. You can set the trading signals, indicators, lot sizes, profit points, stop losses and much more.

It uses an ATR based dynamic stop loss, that you can configure to your preferences or a set stop loss in points.

it uses a Martingale multipliers that is customizable to preference.

It has built-in Algorithm Intelligence and machine Learning.

As it trades it gets Smarter and makes more profitable trades.

It has built-in Unified take profit and breakeven settings.

it scans the market before and after each trade to asses the market conditions before opening a new trade.

It uses 14 different indicators to scan and check the market for profitable trades and entry points.

this EA will only trade if there is an opportunity and the right market conditions are met.