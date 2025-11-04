Seek And Find Eps

Seek And Find — Adaptive Grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader

🔎 Seek the Pattern. Find the Opportunity.

Seek And Find is a smart, fully automated Expert Advisor that combines a structured grid strategy with dynamic market analysis. It identifies price consolidation zones using a bar-based channel system and activates a calculated order sequence when optimal conditions are met — all without relying on external indicators.





Whether the market trends or ranges, this EA is built to adapt, manage risk intelligently, and scale volume with precision.





🚀 Key Features

✅ Dual Volume Control

Choose between fixed lot size (FixVolume) or risk-based auto volume (Risk) for flexible capital management.





✅ Channel Detection Engine

The EA analyzes the price corridor using a custom number of candles (BasicNumberBars) and a sensitivity threshold (CanalCorridor) to detect price “stasis” (Stasis) — an ideal condition for low-risk entries.





✅ Intelligent Grid Logic

Launch up to 12 orders per cycle (LimitOrderSerias) with configurable step size (OrderMinimalStep) and exponential lot scaling (LotExponent) for optimized exposure control.





✅ Virtual Trailing for Pending Orders

Apply pre-activation protection with virtual trailing stop and take-profit (PendingTrailingStart, PendingTrailingStopLoss, PendingTrailingTakeProfit) before the order even goes live.





✅ Secure Live Trade Management

Market orders are managed with real SL/TP and an optional trailing system (RealTrailingStart, RealTrailingStop) to secure profits and reduce drawdowns.





✅ Initialization Logic for Safer Entry

The EA waits for specific price equilibrium levels (InitializationLevel) before initiating trades, avoiding unnecessary exposure in volatile conditions.





📊 How It Works

📈 The EA analyzes recent bars to detect a calm price corridor.





🧩 When all entry conditions are met, a grid sequence is activated using dynamic lot sizing and spacing.





📌 Orders are managed via real or virtual SL/TP, with intelligent trailing where needed.





🎯 The trade cycle completes via profit target, stop-loss, or strategic adaptation.





💼 Usage Guidelines

Recommended minimum deposit: $1000





Best pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, and other major low-spread pairs





Recommended timeframe: M15 to H1





Important: Always test settings on a demo account before going live





✅ Summary

Seek And Find is not just another grid bot. It's a precision-engineered trading system that waits for the right moment, controls exposure smartly, and adjusts dynamically to the market. Ideal for traders looking to balance opportunity with control — across trends, ranges, and everything in between.



