GOLDTrenddog

The 5-minute trend buying and selling point reference for gold has an accuracy rate of 90%.All signals are not redrawn， Parameters need to be adjusted for different varieties and periods. The default value for gold trading is the 5-minute period. You can carefully study what direction guidance is suitable for you. We hope you can make money and it is worth referring to for professionals and novice traders. Stop loss is at the end of the line, real-time signal. Welcome to use it. If you have any questions, please send me a message for communication.

I think the default is the optimal one, with a 90% win rate and significant profits, but you can try setting it up，The higher the cycle, the more stable it is. One hour is particularly stable, but there are fewer trading opportunities

Adjust the CP value to 6-25 according to your preferred trading cycle. For short-term trading (1-30 minute cycle) that requires high-quality signals, set the CP value to 12. This way, there will be 3 to 5 signals per day, with smaller values indicating more signals

